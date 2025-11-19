Google launches Gemini 3, claims major leap in context awareness and human-like reasoning Google introduced Gemini 3, its latest AI model built to deliver a deeper understanding of nuance, context, and user intent. The upgraded system also includes enhanced safety frameworks and a new Deep Think reasoning model, enabling more accurate, reliable, and intelligent responses across tasks.

New Delhi:

Google has announced the release of Gemini 3-the company's latest update to the flagship artificial intelligence (AI) model-which will also be integrated into the AI mode of the Google search engine.

Gemini App surpasses 650 million users per month

"The Gemini App surpasses 650 million users per month, more than 70 per cent of our cloud customers use our AI, 13 million developers have built with our generative models, and that is just a snippet of the impact we are seeing," Google and Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in the post.

Gemini 3 is built for depth, understanding context and intent from users' requests, and "peeling apart the overlapping layers of a difficult problem," the company said in a blog post.

Gemini 3 Pro: Improved safety features

Responses in Gemini 3 Pro are promised to be "smart, concise, and direct, trading cliche and flattery for genuine insight".

It acts as a true thought partner that gives you new ways to understand information and express yourself, from translating dense scientific concepts by generating code for high-fidelity visualizations to creative brainstorming.

Gemini 3, Google said, also has improved safety features, such as increased resistance to prompt injections and better protection against misuse via cyberattacks.

Gemini 3 Deep Think

Along with the release of Gemini 3, Google announced that it will also release Gemini 3 Deep Think, an enhanced reasoning model to extend the performance of its flagship AI models.

Google's marquee AI models

The release of Google's marquee AI models comes just days after its rival OpenAI introduced an updated version of its flagship AI model and chatbot, ChatGPT.

The latest model, ChatGPT 5.1, would be "warmer, more intelligent, and better at following," the company then said in a blog post. "What you will notice is that answers across GPT-5.1 feel both smarter and more natural in tone. We plan to roll it out gradually over the next few days to help keep performance stable for everyone," OpenAI had then said.