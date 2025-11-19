PIB Fact Check warns about a new voicemail scam impersonating RBI: Details The PIB Fact Check team has warned Indian users about a new scam where fraudsters send voicemail messages pretending to be from the Reserve Bank of India, claiming that the user’s bank account will be blocked due to credit card fraud.

New Delhi:

A new scam has started picking up across India, and this time, fraudsters are targeting unsuspecting users by sending voicemail messages. According to PIB Fact Check, many people have received automated calls or voice recordings purporting to be from the RBI. The message states that the user's bank account is in danger of being blocked because his or her credit card has supposedly been involved in fraudulent activities.

This is a panic-driven message which is intended to make users act as instructed in the voicemail, mostly by sharing their personal banking details or one-time passwords.

PIB confirms, "This is a scam."

The official PIB Fact Check handle further explained that the RBI never sends such voicemail warnings or requests customers to verify details through unsolicited calls. They said that this message is completely fake and is meant to mislead consumers into giving away sensitive information.

The authorities have instructed users to ignore such voice messages, not to click on any link or call back any unknown number, and never disclose card details, PIN, or OTP under any condition.

How does the RBI alert voice message scam work?

The scammers often spoof a government or bank caller ID and make the message seem true, and once the user responds, they're likely to ask them to "verify" their account details or transfer money to a so-called secure account. Victims are prone to losing large sums, sometimes within minutes, in many cases.

(Image Source : PIB FACT CHECK/X.COM)PIB Fact Check team has warned Indian users about a new scam

How can users stay safe?

Very first advice is DO NOT TRUST any unsolicited calls or voicemails that claim to represent RBI, banks or government bodies.

Banks and the RBI never ask for personal information through calls or messages.

Whenever you receive an alarming financial message, it's always best to call your bank directly to verify the authenticity.

Enable bank alerts and keep your mobile number updated for secure communication.

Report suspicious messages to PIB Fact Check

To help in curbing misinformation, PIB has encouraged citizens to report suspicious government-related messages. Users can send questionable photos, videos, or texts to the following official PIB Fact Check channels:

WhatsApp: +91 8799711259

Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in

These will be verified by the team and responded to, thus helping the users in keeping safe from fraud that is circulating online.