iQOO 15 India prices leak ahead of November 26 Launch: Base variant may start around Rs 60,000 Just days before the official India launch, leaks suggest that the iQOO 15 could be priced between Rs 60,000 and Rs 73,000, depending on the variant. The flagship device is expected to undercut rivals like the OnePlus 15 while offering powerful hardware, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

New Delhi:

The iQOO 15 will launch in India on November 26. However, before the official unveiling could take place, the pricing details for the device had prematurely surfaced online. The information comes via tipster Abhishek Yadav, who claims to have sourced this pricing from YouTube channel TTMrIGL. While not officially confirmed, the leaked numbers offer a good indication of how iQOO may position its newest flagship.

Leaked prices hint at strong, aggressive positioning.

If the leak is to be believed, the 16GB + 512GB variant of the iQOO 15 could sport an MRP of Rs 72,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model may come with a printed price of Rs 64,999. Add some expected bank offers to that, and the effective price of the base variant could come down to about Rs 59,999.

(Image Source : IQOO 15/X.COM)iQOO 15

If accurate, the pricing fits perfectly in with iQOO's strategy of offering flagship-class performance at a noticeably lower price than its rivals. It also positions the phone directly against the OnePlus 15, starting at ₹72,999 in India, and even overlaps with the iPhone 16 price bracket, an increasingly competitive zone for premium buyers.

iQOO 15 expected specifications (India variant)

Given that the phone has already launched in China, most of the hardware is already known and highly anticipated.

Display and design

The iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch flat 2K+ LTPO display with an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate. iQOO has used Samsung's M14 luminous material, offering:

2160Hz high-frequency dimming

3200Hz instantaneous touch sampling

360Hz multi-finger sampling

2600 nits HBM brightness

6000 nits peak brightness

This makes it one of the brightest smartphone displays in the world.

Performance and gaming

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, this phone scores 4.38 million on AnTuTu 11, supported by a dedicated Q3 gaming chip for:

True 2K gaming

Super-resolution

144FPS gameplay

The device offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Pro RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Thermal management

iQOO claims the use of the industry's largest 8000mm VC liquid cooling system, enhanced with 200 million nano-graphene oxide particles. This setup promises around 5% better heat dissipation, supplemented by dual graphite layers across the display and battery.

Camera system

The triple 50MP configuration comprises:

50MP Sony OIS primary camera

50MP ultra-wide lens

50MP Sony periscope telephoto with triple-reflection prism design

The front camera is a 32MP shooter.

Battery and charging

Backed by a 7000mAh single-cell Blue Ocean battery, which further features silicon anode and semi-solid-state tech for better temperature stability. It will further support a 100W Wired fast charging, a 40W wireless charging for the device.

For connectivity, it features stereo speakers, Hi-Fi audio and USB Type-C audio support.