Lava Agni 4 launching today with Vayu AI: Where to watch and what to expect? The Lava Agni 4 smartphone is set to launch today and will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and will run on the company's Vayu AI assistant. Here's how you can watch the live launch event online.

New Delhi:

Lava is set to unleash the most talked about Agni 4 smartphone today. The flagship smartphone in its lineup will debut Lava Vayu AI, which will feature expert AI agents for learning, creativity, emotional comfort, productivity and system-level control built specifically for Indian users, said the homegrown smartphone maker ahead of the launch. As for the specifications, the company has confirmed a 6.67-inch 1.5K+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, and 5000 mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging. Here is all you need to know about the Lava Agni 4:

Lava Agni 4 launch: How to watch

Date: November 20

Time: 12 PM IST

How to watch: The launch event will be live-streamed on Lava Mobiles' YouTube channel.

Alternatively, readers may also view the event with the embedded livestream video at the end of this article.

Lava Agni 4: What to expect

The Lava Agni 4 will feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that can peak at up to 2,400 nits, the company claimed. The phone will feature an aluminium alloy frame for robustness and will have an IP64 rating for withstanding dust and water splashes, Lava said. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset.

For photography, the Lava Agni 4 will boast a dual-camera setup on the back. The company has indeed confirmed that the smartphone will sport a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization. It will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will sport a 50MP camera sensor. According to Lava, both front and rear camera units will support 4K video recording at 60fps.

The Lava Agni 4 will launch with Vayu AI, the system-level assistant developed by the company. Vayu AI can help users in multiple tasks, starting from creative work to photo editing and document processing.

The Lava Agni 4 will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 66W wired fast charging. Lava says it will rollout three major Android updates and four years of security patches.

Lava Agni 4 will be available with an at-home demo programme as well as home service options. Further, Lava will provide one-year replacement warranty on the smartphone.

Lava Agni 4: Confirmed specifications