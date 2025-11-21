OpenAI–Foxconn collaboration aims to strengthen AI supply chain and build data center components in the US OpenAI announced to partnership with Foxconn to co-design and prepare the US manufacturing for next-generation AI infrastructure hardware. The partnership focuses on designing multiple generations of AI data centre racks, strengthening the US AI supply chain and building key data center components.

New Delhi:

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, has strategically partnered with Foxconn to accelerate the US manufacturing development of next-generation AI infrastructure hardware. This strategic collaboration focuses on OpenAI's deep understanding of evolving hardware requirements for artificial intelligence, along with Foxconn's experience. The collaboration further positions it as the largest AI data server manufacturer in the world.

Why this partnership matters

These highly powerful AI models are designed with an urgent demand for a new class of data centre hardware to support large-scale compute workloads. OpenAI says that building this infrastructure within the United States is important, and it helps the country secure domestic supply chains and maintain leadership in AI innovation.

By harnessing their combined strengths, OpenAI and Foxconn are well-positioned to accelerate the deployment of sophisticated AI systems, with additional focus on strengthening the United States' manufacturing ecosystems.

Three key areas of collaboration

1. Designing multi-generation AI data centre hardware

OpenAI and Foxconn will jointly design, engineer, and develop several generations of AI data centre racks simultaneously.

Parallel development will help to keep up with the pace and rapidly evolve the models of AI.

The deal claims to ensure long-term collaboration as well as growth with faster deployment of new hardware.

2. Strengthening the U.S. AI supply chain

The companies will be working to improve rack architecture so it can be manufactured across several U.S. facilities.

The plans include expanding domestic component sourcing, chipsets, and supplier networks.

Localised testing and assembly point toward faster, more reliable, and more scalable manufacturing.

3. Onshoring critical AI data centre

Components to the US Foxconn will be manufacturing key AI data centre equipment, like cooling systems, cabling, power systems and networking hardware, within the US. This will help in the rapid deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure, as well as drive economic benefits to American workers and manufacturers.

Statements from OpenAI and Foxconn leadership

Chairman Young Liu of Foxconn praised the partnership, referring to OpenAI as "a pioneer at the forefront of the AI digital era."

Liu added that Foxconn is well-positioned to support the mission with scalable and trusted infrastructure.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the partnership was a big step toward reindustrialising America and added that building core AI technologies in the U.S. is central to ensuring broad access to the benefits of AI.