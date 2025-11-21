Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 21 live now: Lists and rewards here

Advertisement
Here is the new set of redeem codes from Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games. These codes enable the players to win free diamonds, skins for guns, and more in-game rewards.

Free Fire Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games in India, has issued another list of gaming codes for the day. These codes will help the users to have an enhanced gameplay experience and thus enable them to enjoy free in-game rewards. This version of the game comes with improved graphics, animations, and smoother gameplay for mobile gamers, giving a premium battle royale experience for players who use any operating system, including Android and iOS.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes November 21, 2025

Following are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max that are available today:

  1. 68SZRP57IY4T2AH
  2. V8CI2B3TL6QYXG7
  3. NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1
  4. YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
  5. X99TK56XDJ4X
  6. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  7. YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
  8. VQRB39SHXW10IM8
  9. CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
  10. CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
  11. WOPLMFJ4NTDHR3V
  12. 4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV
  13. ZRJAPH294KV5
  14. VQRB39SHXW10IM8

To redeem the codes for Free Fire Max, follow the steps below:

First, head to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site using your web browser.

Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X account.
Input the redeem codes in the specified field.
You'll get confirmation after submitting the codes, and the rewards will be mailed to your in-game mailbox.

The diamonds and gold are automatically credited to your account wallet, and the in-game items are available in the Vault tab of the game lobby. 

Key tips for redeeming codes in Free Fire Max 

Players need to remember that these codes cannot be used with guest accounts. Make sure your account is connected with at least one social media network. Redeem codes are only active for a limited time and can be used only once.

What is Garena Free Fire Max?

Garena Free Fire Max, released in September 2021, promises a more value-added version to the original battle royale, featuring better graphics, animations, and gameplay. Through the use of redeem codes, players can earn rewards for free, which include gold and diamonds, weapon skins, and even characters. The developers publish these codes, valid for a short period of time, with which players will be able to receive game items, both exclusive and special. The game is available on both Android and iOS.

