HMD Terra M rugged phone announced with 10-day battery, MDM support and IP69K rating HMD Terra M unveiled as a new ultra-rugged feature phone built for frontline workers, defence forces, government agencies and enterprise teams. The device offers MIL-STD-810H durability, IP69K resistance, MDM support, eSIM, Push-to-Talk keys and up to 10-day standby time.

HMD has expanded its secure device lineup by introducing an ultra-rugged smart feature phone called Terra M for frontline workers, government agencies, defence personnel, and enterprise teams. Part of the HMD Secure division, Terra M follows the recently introduced HMD Ivalo XE and strengthens the company's focus on secure, resilient mobility solutions. The company hasn't disclosed its pricing yet, and interested organisations might reach out directly to the HMD Secure sales team for quotations.

Launch: Q1 of 2026

HMD has confirmed that the upcoming Terra M will be available worldwide from HMD Secure and select partners from Q1 2026 onwards. The device will be made available as per the region and will be priced accordingly.

The price for the device will be announced around the launch timeline and might vary as per market. The device is specifically built for harsh and high-intensity environments, proving that the device will be rugged and will be suitable for all kinds of rough handling – from field operations to industrial sites to mission-focused deployments.

Rugged build with military-grade protection

The HMD Terra M is MIL-STD-810H certified and comes with IP68 and IP69K ratings. This means that the device has been designed to fight the dust, water and drops up to 1.8 metres. It also has a 2.8-inch touch screen with a glove-friendly display and is well-suited for those using personal protective equipment. Other hardware highlights include programmable push-to-talk and emergency keys, while it also has a high-output loudspeaker for noisy work environments.

Connectivity and Enterprise Security

On connectivity, the upcoming Terra M supports 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, NFC, hotspot capability, eSIM and dual SIM. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Dragonwing QCM2290 chipset and runs an enterprise operating system which will optimise for secure fleet management.

It further supports mobile device management solutions whereby organisations can remotely configure, track and manage large-scale device deployments.

HMD bundles the phone with optional pre-loaded apps like Zello, Threema, OsmAnd, Lyfo and SOTI MobiControl depending upon the requirements of the enterprises. The company promises five years of quarterly security updates to ensure protection in the long run.

10-Day Standby and Mission-Ready Accessories

The Terra M will be backed by a 2,510 mAh battery, which could last up to 10 days on standby. HMD is also offering mission-ready accessories for the shoppers, which will include a stackable charging dock for powering up to 10 devices by using a single cable and a rugged belt clip holster which gives quick access to the user during shift-based operations.

More detailed specifications of the upcoming Terra M phone will only be available in January 2026.