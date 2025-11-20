Wobble One arrives in India with Dimensity 7400, AMOLED display and 5000mAh battery Wobble One, a new smartphone brand under Indkal Technologies, has officially launched in India with a mid-range feature set including the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, triple rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

India's smartphone market has a new entrant with the official launch of the Wobble One. Wobble, which was earlier engaged in the sale of wireless earbuds, belongs to the same company behind the Acer Super ZX series launched earlier this year – Indkal Technologies. Indkal embraces an OEM-based manufacturing model and will likely produce the Wobble One under outsourced arrangements as well.

Pricing, variants and availability

The Wobble One comes in three colours: Mythic White, Eclipse Black, and Odyssey Blue. The base model will cost Rs 22,000 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, although a higher-end 12GB + 256GB model will also be provided.

Open sales start on December 12 exclusively at Amazon.

Wobble One is the first smartphone from the company which is completely made in India. It further aims at the competitive mid-range segment, design, balancing performance and features.

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip for Mid-range hardware

The Wobble One smartphone comes with MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 chipset, which claims to deliver good performance and efficiency to the handset. It further sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth animations. The device supports an in-display fingerprint scanner for security, which is certainly available in the premium devices, while a 32MP front shooter for video calls.

Triple rear cameras setup with OIS

On the rear end, the Wobble One smartphone supports a triple-camera setup-

A 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation

An 8MP ultrawide lens for wider shots

A 2MP macro sensor for close-up photography.

With the powerful camera muscles, it looks late the company aims at providing a reliable shooting experience even in the budget midrange zone, judging by this camera setup.

Android 15, Dolby Atmos and 5,000mAh battery

The device comes with the latest Android 15 OS out of the box, hence offering modern software. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, promising all-day usage.

The device supports a 3.5mm headphone jack, along with Dolby Atmos audio, multiple storage configurations and dual SIM support- working towards matching the current requirement of the users.