Black Friday Sale at Vijay Sales: iPhone 13, iPhone 15, iPhone 16 and 17 Pro Max get big discounts Vijay Sales has kicked off its Black Friday Sale with major discounts on popular iPhone models, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and even bank-offer savings on the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max. With effective prices dropping as low as Rs 39,900 for the iPhone 13.

New Delhi:

Vijay Sales has kicked off its Black Friday Sale, and while the platform is pushing offers across categories like TVs, audio products and laptops, the real buzz is around the iPhone deals. Apple phones seldom receive flat reductions this early in their lifecycle, so buyers who wait all year for a marginal dip in prices finally have something worth checking out. It covers everything from older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 13 to the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max, giving shoppers a chance to pick the one that fits their budget without paying the usual MRP.

Black Friday Sale on Vijay Sales: iPhone 13, iPhone 15 and more get big discounts

iPhone 13: Cheapest effective price for a tight budget

One of the first big grabs is the iPhone 13, listed at Rs 44,990. That's a nice cut from its current MRP of Rs 49,900. On its own, that's a straight Rs 5,000 discount. But if you're using ICICI or SBI bank cards, this gets even better with an additional Rs 5,000 instant discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 39,900. At that price, the iPhone 13 can still be a good pick for buyers who simply want to enter the Apple ecosystem without stretching their budget. Yes, it is an older model now. But for essential daily use, it still holds up well.

iPhone 15: Better choice, if you can spend a little more

For those who do not shy away from spending a bit more for a newer model, the iPhone 15 is available for Rs 55,690 during the sale. That's below the official price of Rs 59,900 - a flat discount of Rs 4,210. The same bank cards like ICICI and SBI unlock a further Rs 2,000 off, bringing down the effective cost to Rs 53,690. The iPhone 15 brings a brighter display, better cameras, and the modern USB-C port, which makes this more future-proof than the 13. If your budget allows, this is the more sensible choice purely in terms of its long-term value.

iPhone 16: Small but meaningful savings on the newer model

The new iPhone 16 has also received a discount. Vijay Sales is offering it for Rs 66,490 instead of the original price of Rs 69,900. That's a straight discount of Rs 3,410. In addition, customers using eligible bank cards can get an additional Rs 4,000 off, which reduces the final price to Rs 62,490. Since this model is fresh in the market, getting it even with a moderate reduction makes the deal appealing for users who want the latest hardware without paying the full MRP.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Smaller savings, but rarely seen this early

The most premium option in the list, Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, has not received a direct price cut on Vijay Sales and continues to show its MRP of Rs 1,49,900. However, bank offers make the difference here. If you are an HSBC credit card EMI holder, you can get up to Rs 7,500 off – the highest benefit in the sale. HDFC customers get up to Rs 4,500 off, while SBI and ICICI users receive Rs 4,000. Though the final price remains high, any early discount is notable because Pro Max models typically don't get meaningful reductions in their first year.