LG rolls out Xbox Cloud Gaming App on Smart TVs in India via new gaming portal LG has launched its new Gaming Portal on smart TVs, bringing the Xbox app—and full cloud gaming support—to models released between 2021 and 2025. Indian users with an Xbox Game Pass subscription can now stream popular Xbox titles directly on their LG TVs without needing an Xbox console.

New Delhi:

In its biggest update ever, South Korean technology giant LG has released an update for its smart TVs with the introduction of the LG Gaming Portal, adding the official Xbox app. This update enables users in India and globally to stream Xbox games directly on compatible LG TVs, without ever owning an Xbox console.

Unified Gaming Hub for Cloud Streaming

According to LG, the new Gaming Portal acts as a central gaming hub that will contain several cloud gaming services all in one place. Users can instantly launch supported titles without downloads or game installations required, making cloud gaming more seamless and accessible.

By marrying the Xbox app within the Gaming Portal, owners of LG smart TVs can stream popular games such as Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Raji: An Ancient Epic, plus many more available on Xbox Game Pass.

To get started, all a user needs to do is:

A supported LG webOS TV

A high-speed internet connection

A compatible Bluetooth controller

Requires an active Xbox Game Pass subscription

Xbox Game Pass Plans in India

Microsoft is currently offering three monthly plans for Game Pass in India:

Essential: Rs 499

Premium: Rs 699

Ultimate: Rs 1,389

These subscriptions include access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, where customers can play hundreds of games on their supported devices.

Rolling out across 2021–2025 LG TV models

Both the Gaming Portal and Xbox app are now rolling out in stages through a software update. The eligible TV models include LG smart TVs launched from 2021 to 2025 operating on webOS. Once installed, the Gaming Portal will automatically appear on the home screen. More on Xbox Cloud Gaming in India. Microsoft recently turned on Xbox Cloud Gaming in India.

Other than LG smart TVs, it is also available via Xbox consoles, PCs, smartphones, Samsung TVs, Windows handheld gaming devices, and Amazon Fire TV Stick or TV Cube. With the latest update from LG, console-free gaming just got closer to Indian users, particularly those seeking big-screen cloud gaming.