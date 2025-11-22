BGMI 4.1 update gets new weapons, loot truck, penguin town and more: Full list

Krafton India has released new additions to its BGMI 4.1 update, further expanding the winter-themed gameplay that was introduced in early November. The very last update of 2024, which dropped on November 13, already introduced Frosty Funland, Metro Royale's complete comeback, an India-exclusive NPC, new vehicles, and more. With the newest improvements, the concentration shifts toward combat balance, exploration, and rewards.
New additions: Loot Truck, Map changes and weapon tweaks
Loot truck goes rogue across maps
One of the largest new features is the roaming loot truck: it now moves around the map rather than staying in one spot, and players that take it down will be rewarded with high-tier loot to offer up fresh high-risk, high-reward opportunities.
Erangel's New Hotspot: The Boatyard
The village that lay between Rozhok and Ruins has been rebuilt into the Boatyard, a fresh POI featuring wild berries. These berries restore health and energy instantly, giving players an edge during early fights.
Balancing weapons to ensure fair fights
Krafton has made several combat adjustments:
- ARs/Shotguns: Light damage reductions for more even engagements.
- Sniper Rifles: Faster fire rates for quicker follow-up shots, boosting long-range combat.
- Bullet Velocity: Reduced over long distances, promoting skill-based precision.
- New Hipfire Crosshair: Added specific hipfire types in settings for more customisation.
Penguin Town, Anamika NPC and Metro Royale Return
Penguin Town Winter Zone
The largest Winter update for Erangel is Penguin Town, filled with mini-events, photo spots, and a reward system based on Glacier Animal Marks. New items include:
- Magic Ice Skates
- Ice-round Kar-98K
- Salted Fish Launcher
- Swordfish Syringe
- 4-seat Penguin Snowmobile
Mythical Penguin Companion: POWNIN
Players can recruit POWNIN, the ninja-like penguin companion who's able to teleport, use shurikens, perform self-healing via sardines, and share supplies.
Anamika - India-Exclusive Haunted Bride NPC
The update continues to feature Anamika, an eerie NPC that appears across Erangel and the HUB. Players can defeat her to unlock loot, horror skins, and upgradable weapons. She refreshes every hour.
Metro royale extraction mode
Metro Royale is back with AI enemies, elite bosses, chapter rewards, a seasonal track, and new milestone unlocks, giving more depth and replayability to fans.
Events, vehicles and gameplay adjustments
Krafton has added a Porsche supercar, solo round selection, simplified squad loot sharing, improved UI, Snow Festival chests, adjusted progression systems, and refined weekly missions.
- Seasonal events include the following: Winter Warfare (Nov–Dec): Purple rewards and Mahindra crates.
- Rocket Exchange (Dec–Jan): Premium spins WEEK Mahindra BE6 vehicle spin returns.