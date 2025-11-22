BGMI 4.1 update gets new weapons, loot truck, penguin town and more: Full list Krafton India has added new features to the BGMI 4.1 update, including a roaming loot truck, reworked locations, weapon balance tweaks, faster snipers, bullet speed adjustments, new crosshairs, and winter content like Penguin Town.

New Delhi:

Krafton India has released new additions to its BGMI 4.1 update, further expanding the winter-themed gameplay that was introduced in early November. The very last update of 2024, which dropped on November 13, already introduced Frosty Funland, Metro Royale's complete comeback, an India-exclusive NPC, new vehicles, and more. With the newest improvements, the concentration shifts toward combat balance, exploration, and rewards.

New additions: Loot Truck, Map changes and weapon tweaks

Loot truck goes rogue across maps

One of the largest new features is the roaming loot truck: it now moves around the map rather than staying in one spot, and players that take it down will be rewarded with high-tier loot to offer up fresh high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

(Image Source : BGMI)BGMI 4.1 update

Erangel's New Hotspot: The Boatyard

The village that lay between Rozhok and Ruins has been rebuilt into the Boatyard, a fresh POI featuring wild berries. These berries restore health and energy instantly, giving players an edge during early fights.

Balancing weapons to ensure fair fights

Krafton has made several combat adjustments:

ARs/Shotguns: Light damage reductions for more even engagements.

Sniper Rifles: Faster fire rates for quicker follow-up shots, boosting long-range combat.

Bullet Velocity: Reduced over long distances, promoting skill-based precision.

New Hipfire Crosshair: Added specific hipfire types in settings for more customisation.

Penguin Town, Anamika NPC and Metro Royale Return

Penguin Town Winter Zone

The largest Winter update for Erangel is Penguin Town, filled with mini-events, photo spots, and a reward system based on Glacier Animal Marks. New items include:

Magic Ice Skates

Ice-round Kar-98K

Salted Fish Launcher

Swordfish Syringe

4-seat Penguin Snowmobile

Mythical Penguin Companion: POWNIN

Players can recruit POWNIN, the ninja-like penguin companion who's able to teleport, use shurikens, perform self-healing via sardines, and share supplies.

Anamika - India-Exclusive Haunted Bride NPC

The update continues to feature Anamika, an eerie NPC that appears across Erangel and the HUB. Players can defeat her to unlock loot, horror skins, and upgradable weapons. She refreshes every hour.

Metro royale extraction mode

Metro Royale is back with AI enemies, elite bosses, chapter rewards, a seasonal track, and new milestone unlocks, giving more depth and replayability to fans.

Events, vehicles and gameplay adjustments

Krafton has added a Porsche supercar, solo round selection, simplified squad loot sharing, improved UI, Snow Festival chests, adjusted progression systems, and refined weekly missions.