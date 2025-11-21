iQOO 15 India price leaked ahead of 26 November launch: Shocking details revealed As per the leaks, the iQoo 15 will come in two model- 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage which might cost around Rs 72999, while the higher version with 16 GB and 512 GB was listed for Rs 79,999.

New Delhi:

iQOO's new flagship is just days away from its global and India debut on 26 November, but its pricing may already be out in the open. A fresh leak claims the handset briefly appeared on Amazon India, revealing how much buyers might have to spend and what storage variants will be offered.

Report hints at premium pricing

A post from the tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the listing of the iQOO 15 appeared with two configurations. The model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage was listed for Rs 72,999, while the higher version with 16 GB and 512 GB was listed for Rs 79,999. Both variants were said to be shown in two colours called Alpha and Legend.

Assuming these numbers are accurate, the iQOO 15 would join the same pricing bracket as the OnePlus 15, which carries identical prices for similar memory options. This would represent a notable pivot for iQOO's flagship line, bringing it deeper into premium territory.

A major jump from last year

The purported pricing also represents a considerable bump over the launch price of the iQOO 13. Last year's model began at Rs 54,999 for the 12 GB and 256 GB model and topped out at Rs 59,999 for the 16 GB and 512 GB version. The new leak does point towards positioning the iQOO 15 as a more premium offering with upgraded hardware and features.

Expected specifications based on China launch

Although iQOO has not announced the complete Indian specifications yet, a lot can be interpreted from its Chinese variant that came out on 20 October. The phone includes a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and 508 ppi pixel density for seamless performance while gaming.

Powering the handset is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, mated with an Adreno 840 GPU. The Indian variant is also rumoured to feature the company’s Q3 gaming chip that claims to enhance frame stability and reduce input delays during intense gaming.

The Chinese variant provides up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage, so these options might come to India as well.

Official details coming soon

With only a short wait before the official unveiling, buyers will soon know whether the leaked prices are any indication. If confirmed, the iQOO 15 will be positioned as a direct premium rival to the OnePlus 15, with cutting-edge display technology and top-tier performance at its core.