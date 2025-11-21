Group Chats in ChatGPT: A step-by-step guide to setting up and using it The Group Chats feature in ChatGPT has been introduced to let users come together to create plans or work on projects. Users can have a single conversation and provide prompts to the AI.

New Delhi:

For many users, ChatGPT has become one of the most important tools for solving assignments and projects. Up until now, each user had to have an individual conversation with the AI chatbot, even if it was on the same project. Now, OpenAI has finally launched group chats for ChatGPT, which will enable users to work together.

The feature is available for all users of the platform, including free subscribers. OpenAI says rate limits will only apply to responses made by ChatGPT in the chat. All group members are free to spam the chat, if they wish.

What are ChatGPT group chats, and why should you try them?

The Group Chats in ChatGPT let users come together to create plans or work on projects. Users can have a single conversation and provide prompts to the AI. Responses are decided by GPT5.1 Auto, which chooses the ideal model to respond with based on each prompt.

Note that group chats are separate from your private conversations with the OpenAI model.

How do you start a group chat in ChatGPT?

To create your group chat in ChatGPT, you'll want to tap or click on the people icon in any new or existing chat with the AI model. You can invite up to 20 members into one conversation. Once you send an invite, the AI will create a separate group chat and will keep your individual chat uninterrupted.

After they join, you can begin sharing ideas or planning trips together with ChatGPT.

Does ChatGPT always respond within a group or only when mentioned?

The company says that it has taught ChatGPT new social behaviours to handle group chats. The AI will keep track of the conversation flow and pitch in when it feels it should speak and stay quiet otherwise. Users can also mention “ChatGPT” to get a direct response. To make the experience more enjoyable, ChatGPT can also respond to messages with emojis or personalise images with a user's profile picture, if requested.