Oppo Reno 15C key features revealed online: Powerful chipset, premium cameras and flat display tipped Oppo Reno 15C may come with a 1.5K flat display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony sensor. It should arrive soon in multiple colour options and is expected to follow a similar design language to the rest of the Reno 15 series.

Oppo is reportedly working on bringing a new phone, which is expected to be called the Reno 15C. Ahead of the official launch, Oppo teased the device during the Reno 15 series launch event, which took place in China, and unwrapped many details.

Now, as per the new leaks that surfaced on Weibo, it has given away several key specifications of the upcoming handset, which will provide a proper glimpse into what to expect from the device.

Flat 1.5K display with high refresh rate

According to the tipster, the Oppo Reno 15C may sport a 6.59-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution, incorporating the design language adopted by the current Reno 15 lineup. The leak further points out that the refresh rate of the smartphone will support up to 120 Hz, providing more fluent scrolling, gaming, and animations. If this proves to be true, the Reno 15C could be one of its kind in the mid-range category because of its high-end display.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor

One of the most significant upgrades tipped in the Reno 15C is its processor. The handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. With this, the device will be able to perform smartly, with better power efficiency and new AI capabilities.

With this, the device will become a strong contender for users seeking performance-driven smartphones in the premium mid-range segment.

Triple-rear camera setup with 50MP primary shooter

As per the leaks, the upcoming Reno 15C might come with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor.

With specifications like these, the device will have a versatile photography experience and better shooting of wide landscapes, portraits and high-quality telephoto shots.

Design and colour options teased.

Oppo officially revealed the design and colours of the Reno 15C during the Reno 15 series launch. The smartphone will be offered in at least Blue and Purple colours and sport a textured back panel. It retains the signature squircle camera module seen on recent Reno models. A USB Type-C port, speaker grille, SIM tray, and side-mounted power and volume buttons were also confirmed.

Launch timeline still unknown

While several details have cropped up, Oppo has yet to reveal the price, full specifications, and a launch date for the Reno 15C. As leaks intensify, the smartphone is speculated to launch soon in China before its global unveiling takes place.