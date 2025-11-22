Perplexity launches AI-powered Comet Browser for Android: Here’s what it offers Perplexity has officially launched its AI-driven Comet browser for Android, bringing its intelligent search assistant to mobile users. The browser integrates AI for contextual answers, cross-tab summaries, voice search, and ad blocking.

New Delhi:

Perplexity has begun rolling out its AI-powered web browser, Comet, to Android users on November 20. With this launch, Android users can now access Perplexity's AI assistant right from the browser, enabling smarter and more contextual browsing. Earlier, it was confirmed that an iOS version is planned, but no timeline has been announced yet.

One of the first AI-native mobile browsers

Comet is one of the first AI-first browsers available on mobile. Most other AI browsers remain confined to desktop or even macOS. For example, ChatGPT's Atlas browser is currently only available on macOS, though Windows and mobile versions are in the works.

The new Android launch follows the browser's earlier rollout for Perplexity Max subscribers on desktop in July, which later expanded to more users in the following months.

Features still under development

While Comet offers a number of AI-driven tools on Android, some desktop features are not yet available. Perplexity spokesperson Beejoli Shah confirmed to The Verge that history and bookmark syncing between desktop and mobile will be added in the coming weeks.

Besides, the company is already working on more advanced capabilities, including:

A smarter, agentic voice mode

A built-in password manager

For now, Comet does support Android's native password manager for logins.

Key features of Comet for Android

AI assistant while browsing

Users can summon Perplexity's AI assistant at any time to ask questions, seek information, or do quick tasks without leaving the webpage they are on.

Voice input support

The application includes voice interaction, where all queries can be spoken or requested from active tabs.

Cross-tab summaries

That's one of its standout features: it can summarise content across open tabs, not just the active window.

Comet comes with a built-in Ad Blocker

Comet also comes with an integrated ad blocker for a less distracting and cleaner browsing experience.

Contextual in-page support

The AI can also respond directly on the page, providing answers or short summaries without navigating across screens.

What is Comet?

Perplexity characterises Comet as a "browser for agentic search" that automatically performs multi-step tasks with minimal user input.

While common engines just fetch content, Comet leverages Perplexity's AI-powered search platform to compile responses from across the web.

This agentic search capability enables the browser to interpret the intent of the user, fetch information from various sources, and execute a set of chained actions autonomously. Consequently, users get more structured, task-oriented results without constant manual effort.