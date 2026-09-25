Asian Games 2026, Day 6 LIVE: India women reach Kabaddi final, register dominant win over Nepal

The Indian team has won a total of 19 medals so far at the Asian Games 2026. By the early stages of the sixth day at the event, the Indian contingent brought home their second gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team final as the duo of Kamaljeet and Suruchi performed brilliantly to finish ahead of Korea and Iran to clinch the gold medal. So far. India has 19 medals to their name at the Asian Games, which consist of two golds, eight silvers, and nine bronze medals. Occupying 12th place in the medal standings, several more medals are expected from India on the sixth day of the event.

It is interesting to note that the Indian men's cricket team is due to begin their campaign at the Asian Games soon as well, led by Shreyas Iyer, the side will kick off their Asian Games campaign with the quarter-final clash on September 28. The women's cricket team had earlier won the gold medal as well, defeating Sri Lanka in the final to help India win their first gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. On the 6th day, however, two medals have been added so far. A gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team final, and a silver was secured in the team event in the men’s 50m rifle 3 position.