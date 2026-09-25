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  4. Asian Games 2026, Day 6 LIVE: India women reach Kabaddi final, register dominant win over Nepal
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Asian Games 2026, Day 6 LIVE: India women reach Kabaddi final, register dominant win over Nepal

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026 saw the Indian contingent put forth some brilliant performances once more, bringing home the second gold medal for the country, the Indian team continues to showcase its brilliance at the event.

Asian Games 2026
Asian Games 2026 Image Source : PTI

The Indian team has won a total of 19 medals so far at the Asian Games 2026. By the early stages of the sixth day at the event, the Indian contingent brought home their second gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team final as the duo of Kamaljeet and Suruchi performed brilliantly to finish ahead of Korea and Iran to clinch the gold medal. So far. India has 19 medals to their name at the Asian Games, which consist of two golds, eight silvers, and nine bronze medals. Occupying 12th place in the medal standings, several more medals are expected from India on the sixth day of the event. 

It is interesting to note that the Indian men's cricket team is due to begin their campaign at the Asian Games soon as well, led by Shreyas Iyer, the side will kick off their Asian Games campaign with the quarter-final clash on September 28. The women's cricket team had earlier won the gold medal as well, defeating Sri Lanka in the final to help India win their first gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. On the 6th day, however, two medals have been added so far. A gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team final, and a silver was secured in the team event in the men’s 50m rifle 3 position.

 

 

Live updates :Asian Games 2026, Day 6

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  • 10:31 AM (IST)Sep 25, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Time for yet another final!

    Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar take centre stage in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position, looking bring home another potential gold for India. 

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Sep 25, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Kabaddi final assured!

    India has defeated Nepal in the semi-final with a score of 48-24 in the women's Kabaddi semi-final! Another medal is assured for India as the side rolls into the final. India will take on either Chinese Taipei or Iran in the final.

  • 10:19 AM (IST)Sep 25, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Abhay Singh assures medal!

    In other news, Abhay Singh has assured India of another medal! The star man performed brilliantly in the Squad quarter-final, defeating Japan's Ryunosuke Tsukue by 3-0.

  • 10:15 AM (IST)Sep 25, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Kabaddi match ongoing!

    The Indian team is leading Nepal at halftime in the Kabaddi, it does look like another assured medal for India here. Leading Nepal by 31-17 at halftime!

  • 10:07 AM (IST)Sep 25, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2026! Day 6 of the event has begun brilliantly for the Indian contingent. India added their second gold medal as the duo of Kamaljeet and Suruchi won in the 10m air pistol mixed team final.

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