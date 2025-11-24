Moto G57 Power launched in India with 7000mAh battery and Snapdragon 6s Gen 4: Price, specs revealed Motorola launched the Moto G57 Power, featuring a huge 7000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, 50MP Sony LYTIA camera, and a 120Hz display. Priced at Rs 14,999, the phone is available with launch and bank offers that bring the effective price down to Rs 12,999.

New Delhi:

Motorola, owned by Lenovo, has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Moto G57 Power, in India. The device has some highlighted features that include a huge 7000mAh battery, a Snapdragon chipset, AI-powered camera features, and support for Android 16. The G57 Power is targeted at power users and long-duration gamers, and for those, this could be a very good deal at an attractive price.

Price in India and availability

Motorola has priced the Moto G57 Power at Rs 14,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is available in three PANTONE-certified colours: Regatta, Corsair, and Fluidity.

Launch and bank offers

Rs 1,000 launch discount

Rs 1,000 bank offer on select cards

Net effective price: Rs 12,999

The Moto G57 Power will go on sale starting December 3 at 12 PM on Motorola's official website, Flipkart, and select retail outlets across India.

Moto G57 Power: Display and Design

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness at 1050 nits in HBM. Equipped with Display Colour Boost technology and protection from Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, Motorola promises it to be more durable and offer better outdoor visibility. For added toughening, the phone sports MIL-STD-810H durability and an IP64 rating, which means it's dust- and splash-resistant.

Hardware: Snapdragon Power and Android 16 OS

Under the hood, the Moto G57 Power runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone is powered by Android 16 OS, offering a clean software experience.

Camera: AI-powered photography

The phone includes a dual rear camera setup:

50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main sensor

8MP ultra-wide sensor

It features an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Motorola's Moto AI elevates photography onto a whole new level with several features, such as:

AI Photo Enhancement Engine

Auto Night Vision

AI Portrait effects

Auto Smile Capture

Users also get Google Photos’s AI tools on this device, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor, which are seldom seen at this price point.

All cameras support 2K video recording. Battery and Charging The biggest highlight, however, is the 7000mAh battery-considered one of the largest in its segment. The device supports 33W TurboPower fast charging and promises long battery life to gamers, binge-watchers, and heavy users.