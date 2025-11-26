Meta Oakley Smart Glasses coming to India at Rs 41800 onwards: 3K video, Hindi support, fitness apps, more Meta has confirmed that its new smart glasses, created in partnership with Oakley, will launch in India next month. Priced from Rs 41,800, the smart eyewear features a built-in camera, 3K video recording, open-ear speakers, Meta AI with Hindi support, and integration with fitness apps.

New Delhi:

Meta has recently unleashed the new generation of smart glasses, which are developed in partnership with Oakley. The latest smart eyewear comes in a combination of Oakley's signature frame aesthetics along with Meta's on-device intelligence. The device will officially start its sale in India from December 1 onwards, and the pre-orders for the smart wearable have already started from the official website of Sunglass Hut.

Premium price and availability in India

The starting price for the Oakley Meta smart glasses is Rs 41,800, making them fall under the premium category of smart eyewear. Though pre-orders begin on November 25, customers will be able to buy them from December 1 at all Sunglass Hut stores and at major retail partners nationwide.

The Meta glasses will be offered in six frame and lens combinations, all compatible with prescription lenses, according to the company. Lens options include PRIZM Ruby, PRIZM Polar Black, PRIZM Deep-Water, Transitions Amethyst, Transitions Grey, and a Clear lens.

Camera and audio features

The smart glasses are equipped with:

Built-in camera

Ultra HD 3K video recording

Open-ear speakers are integrated into the frame.

Users can capture photos or videos hands-free with the voice command, “Hey Meta, take a video.”

That makes these glasses ideal for scenarios such as cycling, training, running, or travel, where hands-free recording is particularly important.

The IPX4 water-resistant rating protects it from splashes and light rain; the open-ear audio design lets users listen to media while maintaining awareness of their surroundings.

Powered by Meta AI with Hindi support

Meta AI is integrated directly into the eyeglasses, supporting voice interactions in both Hindi and English. People can ask questions, play media, send messages, take calls, and access information – all by voice alone.

Meta says Hindi support can be enabled through the Meta AI app settings. It is also building other India-specific features, such as UPI Lite payments, said to be "coming soon".

Battery life and charging

The smart glasses promise:

Up to 8 hours of typical use

19 hours of standby time

Fast Charging (50 per cent in about 20 minutes).

It comes with a portable charging case for up to an additional 48 hours of power, suitable for travel and long outdoor sessions.

Integration of a Fitness application

Meta said the glasses will support apps for Strava and Garmin, letting users track running, cycling, heart-rate data, and other performance metrics without pulling out a phone or smartwatch.

Such integration is targeted to appeal to outdoor enthusiasts who need hands-free real-time information.