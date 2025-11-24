Adobe integrates Gemini 3-powered Nano Banana Pro AI model into Photoshop, Firefly Adobe has integrated the new Gemini 3-powered Nano Banana Pro AI model into Photoshop and Firefly, offering users enhanced image generation, better editing tools, and unlimited AI image creation for subscribers until December 1.

New Delhi:

Adobe has recently added Google's latest Nano Banana Pro AI model, powered by Gemini 3, to both Photoshop and the Firefly app. The integration comes mere days after Google introduced the model, marking another big step in Adobe's drive to bring cutting-edge AI tools to creators across mobile and desktop.

Fast integration after Adobe–Google partnership

The update was announced by Adobe through a press release, emphasising how soon the feature arrived — barely two weeks after the company showed off their strategic partnership. As part of this, Adobe users are provided with access to Google's frontier AI models via such apps as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and Firefly.

The company also confirmed that all users with a Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly plan will get unlimited AI image generation until December 1, using not only Firefly's own models but also supported third-party AI engines.

Nano Banana Pro Now Available in Firefly App

In the Firefly app, users can now select Nano Banana Pro via the text-to-image feature.

Firefly Boards — Adobe's collaborative moodboarding space — also supports the model, which now can also let creators:

Upload up to six reference images.

Combine and refine visuals using prompts.

Build concepts collaboratively with AI assistance.

This extends the level of creative control and personalisation that users have within Firefly.

Enhancement to Photoshop's Generative fill

In Photoshop, the Gemini 3-powered model enhances the popular Generative Fill feature, which allows users to:

Generate high-resolution images up to 4K:

Make advanced text-based edits.

Adjust lighting, style, or composition.

Create variants of existing images.

Nano Banana Pro is now the third partner AI model in Photoshop's lineup, after the earlier Nano Banana and Black Forest Labs' FLUX.1 Kontext [pro].

A major upgrade to Adobe's AI ecosystem

With the new integration, Adobe continues to fortify its AI ecosystem, allowing creators even more flexibility and powerful tools to enhance their workflows. As AI-driven design rapidly evolves, Adobe's partnership with Google positions Photoshop and Firefly to be even more capable and competitive.