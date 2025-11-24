Samsung Galaxy S25 now available with Rs 11000 price cut: 5 reasons why to buy and 1 to skip If you are looking for a multi-day battery life, then the Samsung Galaxy S25 is a decent choice that offers decent battery, strong processor and flagship quality.

New Delhi:

As the year is about to end, Samsung is offering major discounts for its flagship devices, making it the right time to upgrade your handset. The Samsung Galaxy S25, which was launched earlier this year, has received a major price cut on Flipkart, making it one of the most powerful Android handsets to upgrade to. The device, which was launched at Rs 80,999, the phone can now be yours for as low as Rs 69,999 thanks to a mix of bank discounts, exchange offers, and combo deals.

For those who have been waiting to upgrade, this could be the best deal Samsung has offered so far, and with the kind of performance the S25 packs in, it’s one worth paying attention to.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price Cut

Currently, the Galaxy S25 is available on Flipkart with an instant discount of Rs 10,000 when purchased using an HDFC Bank Credit Card, thereby bringing the price down to Rs 70,999. That in itself is quite a deal for a phone in the market for just a few months.

But the real fun begins when you add in the exchange offer. If you’re trading in an older smartphone, Samsung is offering an additional Rs 11,000 off over and above the exchange value of your device. Although the earlier bank discount does not stack with this, you can still add a Rs 2,095 discount with the Flipkart Axis Credit Card.

Here's how the math works out: If you exchange, say, an iPhone 13, you'd qualify for the Rs 11,000 exchange bonus, your old phone's trade-in value, and that Rs 2,095 card discount together, bringing the price down considerably.

Then there's another ongoing Flipkart promotion called "Buy more, save more." Under this, if your combined cart value exceeds Rs 15,000, you can save an additional Rs 6,000. Combine all these offers, and you could potentially take home the Galaxy S25 for as little as Rs 39,794. That's right, a flagship Samsung phone for under 40,000, provided you stack the right offers.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Should you buy?

In short, yes, and here's why:

The Galaxy S25 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which offers a much-needed boost in speed and efficiency compared with last year's model. The performance difference is especially clear against the Exynos 2400 chip inside the Galaxy S24. The new chip, along with a 15 per cent larger vapour chamber cooling system, means the S25 runs cooler, faster, and smoother, whether you're gaming, multitasking, or shooting 4K videos.

Equally important, Samsung has also upgraded 12GB of RAM as the new standard on all devices in the S25 lineup, a significant jump from the 8GB base of the S24. That added memory makes multitasking feel effortless: you can juggle apps, games, and heavy editing tasks without reloads or stutters. It even improves camera processing and system stability to keep your phone snappy for years.

Speaking of cameras, though the hardware may look familiar, the new ISP takes photo quality up a notch. Images are sharper, skin tones are more natural and colour balance is more even. Samsung has further refined the camera experience with smoother lens switching in video mode and a redesigned zoom slider. Pro users will appreciate the improvements to Expert RAW now, which add exposure monitoring, ND filter strength adjustment, and virtual aperture control for dynamic background blur. You can see the photo sample in our review.

Why did you drop the buying idea?

As per the design, Samsung has not yet reinvented the wheel, but it has certainly refined it. Another mild disappointment is the 4,000mAh battery that has been carried over from the S24.

However, improved efficiency thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite helps squeeze out better endurance. You can comfortably get a full day of use on a single charge, even with heavy tasks. Still, if you crave multi-day battery life, you might want to consider one of the larger S25 models. With an upgraded processor, extra RAM, refined cameras, and a sleeker design, the Samsung Galaxy S25 was already one of the most complete Android phones this year.

But now, with Flipkart's discount avalanche, it's also one of the best deals around. If you've been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, this is it.

The Galaxy S25 is thinner at 7.2mm (down from 7.6mm on the S24), and the fresh colours on offer are Navy and Icy Blue, both with sleek black camera rings.