Nothing Phone 3a Lite India launch on November 27: Transparent design, Dimensity 7300 Pro and more

New Delhi:

Nothing is gearing up for its next big launch in India, namely that of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite – a more budget-friendly avatar of the brand's popular Phone 3a series. The brand has just confirmed that the smartphone will officially reach Indian shores on November 27, only days after teasing its imminent arrival. This will mark the debut of the device in the country less than a month after its global release.

Launch date, availability and colour options

Nothing has announced that the Phone 3a Lite will go on sale via Flipkart and select offline stores. It will be made available in black and white colours, keeping in line with the global edition's colour palette.

Both variants sport Nothing's signature transparent back panel and the Glyph LED interface, making the phone instantly recognisable. While the company has not yet revealed India pricing, global pricing begins from EUR 249 (around Rs 25,600) for the 128GB variant, going up to EUR 279 (around Rs 28,700) for the 256GB model. In India, the price is expected to fall between Rs 24,000 and Rs 28,000.

Transparent aesthetic rear panel with high refresh rate

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite will feature a premium design and come with a 6.77-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED display with 3,000 nits peak brightness. The phone will come with an almost bezel-less display that makes the device look premium as well as ideal for gaming, for long binge-watching and for scrolling social media platforms.

Performance: Dimensity 7300 Pro at the Core

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, built on a 4nm fabrication process, provides power efficiency for the device and smoothness in multitasking. It features 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, with the added plus of a microSD card slot that extends support for an additional 2TB, something pretty rare for this segment.

The iconic Glyph Light interface remains one of the major highlights, offering LED-based notifications, charging indicators, and customisable ringtones.

Triple rear camera setup with 50MP main shooter

The Phone 3a Lite packs a triple-camera system:

50MP primary camera: f/1.88

8MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2)

Depth sensor

The front of the phone has been fitted with a 16MP selfie camera inside a clean hole-punch cutout.

5,000mAh battery with fast charging support

The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging. The handset supports 5W reverse wired charging, which enables users to charge earbuds or any other accessories directly from the handset.

What to expect at launch?

Since nothing is known about competitive India pricing, the upcoming Phone 3a Lite can indeed enter the market at an aggressive price. With its transparent design, Glyph interface, strong battery, and new MediaTek chipset, this could easily be one of the most stylish and performance-centric mid-rangers in its price category.