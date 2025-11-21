Google launches Nano Banana Pro: New AI image generator with smarter editing and 4K output Google has introduced Nano Banana Pro, its advanced AI image-generation and editing tool built on Gemini 3 Pro. The model can create high-quality images, write text inside visuals, edit specific elements, maintain visual consistency across multiple photos, and support 4K resolution.

New Delhi:

Google has unveiled Nano Banana Pro, its AI image-generation and editing tool that is powered by Gemini 3 Pro. With this model, one can generate high-quality images, add text inside pictures, modify elements, keep multiple photos visually consistent, and support 4K resolution. Free users have limited access, while Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers will have more abilities.

Google's Nano Banana Pro: What is it? How does it work? Who can use it?

Google has officially released Nano Banana Pro, marking a big leap from its predecessor in image generation. Built using the mighty Gemini 3 Pro system, the tool allows anyone to create, edit, and customise images with high accuracy and rich detail. Well, here is a simple breakdown of all it has to offer.

What is Nano Banana Pro?

Nano Banana Pro is Google's latest AI-powered image generator that converts text prompts into pictures. It can also edit existing photos by modifying only the parts you select. Google claims that it is much more accurate, creative, and reliable than earlier versions of Nano Banana.

How does it work?

Since Nano Banana Pro is based on Gemini 3 Pro, it can understand written instructions more precisely. It can also pull real-time data from Google Search.

This means that users can ask it to:

Create images based on the current weather

Visualise information from a live sporting event.

Scene creation from real-time updates

The tool brings factual awareness to image generation.

Can it add text inside images?

Yes, one of the biggest strengths of Nano Banana Pro is generating images with clear, readable text. It can handle:

Titles

Captions

Multi-line paragraphs

Multiple languages

This makes it ideal for posters, infographics, educational projects, and social media creatives.

Creative Tools and Editing features

According to Google, the advanced visual controls provided by Nano Banana Pro include:

Camera angle changes

Changing light (day/night)

Blurring or sharpening backgrounds

Isolating and editing specific objects

Creating images at resolutions up to 4K

Applying consistent design styles

These tools help anyone achieve a polished, professional look without design skills.

How consistent are the images?

Google claims Nano Banana Pro keeps multiple visuals consistent in style and appearance. It can:

Stitch together up to 14 images

Keep the appearance of up to 5 persons consistent

Turn rough sketches into realistic outputs

This is helpful in product mock-ups, character design, advertising, and filmmaking.

Who can access Nano Banana Pro, and is it free?

Google is integrating Nano Banana Pro across different platforms:

For general users, it is available via the Gemini app

Free users will get limited Pro image generations. Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers receive more credits.