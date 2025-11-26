Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 26: Free weapon skins, gold, diamonds and more Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a new set of redeem codes for November 26, which will help you to unlock free diamonds, skins, and loot crates before the codes expire.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max has dropped new redeem codes for the date of November 26, 2025. Players can now claim these codes and get rewards, including weapon skins, gold, diamonds, and characters. As said earlier, these codes are available for a limited time, so claim them while they are still there.

What is Garena Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Free Fire, promising an even more immersive experience with better graphics, animation, and overall gameplay. It was launched in September 2021 and is available on both Android and iOS.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for November 26, 2025

Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max available today.

FF9MJ31CXKRG XZJZE25WEFJJ FFIC33NTEUKA FFB2GH3KJL56 FF2VC3DENRF5 FF7TRD2SQA9F FFICJGW9NKYT X99T-K56X-DJ4X ZZZ76NT3PDSH UVX9PYZV54AC FFCMCPSJ99S3 FFR3GT5YJH76 FFK7XC8P0N3M FF1V2CB34ERT FF5B6YUHBVF3 FF8HG3JK5L0P 5FBK-A2QJ-GG3D FF11-5LMN-KOV9 FFBJ-2786-KH95 FF5B6YUHBVF3

How to claim these codes

To obtain all of these, players must head over to the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X account.

Enter the codes in the box provided, and upon submission, you will get a confirmation notice.

The rewards will appear in the in-game mailbox of all winners.

The diamonds and gold will be added directly to your wallet, while the in-game items will appear in the Vault tab.

Key tips for redeeming codes in Free Fire Max