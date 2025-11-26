Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 26: Free weapon skins, gold, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Max has dropped new redeem codes for the date of November 26, 2025. Players can now claim these codes and get rewards, including weapon skins, gold, diamonds, and characters. As said earlier, these codes are available for a limited time, so claim them while they are still there.
What is Garena Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is the enhanced version of Free Fire, promising an even more immersive experience with better graphics, animation, and overall gameplay. It was launched in September 2021 and is available on both Android and iOS.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for November 26, 2025
Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max available today.
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- FFB2GH3KJL56
- FF2VC3DENRF5
- FF7TRD2SQA9F
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- X99T-K56X-DJ4X
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- FFR3GT5YJH76
- FFK7XC8P0N3M
- FF1V2CB34ERT
- FF5B6YUHBVF3
- FF8HG3JK5L0P
- 5FBK-A2QJ-GG3D
- FF11-5LMN-KOV9
- FFBJ-2786-KH95
How to claim these codes
- To obtain all of these, players must head over to the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
- Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X account.
- Enter the codes in the box provided, and upon submission, you will get a confirmation notice.
- The rewards will appear in the in-game mailbox of all winners.
- The diamonds and gold will be added directly to your wallet, while the in-game items will appear in the Vault tab.
Key tips for redeeming codes in Free Fire Max
- Make sure that your account is linked to a social media platform.
- The codes are available for 12 to 18 hours after their release.
- Redeem codes are only valid for a certain period and can only be used once.
- Note that players cannot use codes in conjunction with guest accounts.