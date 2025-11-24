iPhone Fold leaks reveal launch timeline, price, camera, battery and key design details Apple’s first foldable iPhone is reportedly targeting a September 2026 launch with a 7.8-inch foldable display, a large 5,000mAh+ battery, a high-resolution under-display camera and an ultra-premium price tag.

The first foldable iPhone was already rumoured for several years, but the newest leaks finally give the clearest view of what Apple may show in 2026. Unlike Android brands that rapidly iterate on foldables, Apple reportedly wants its first attempt to feel like a refined, mature product. Leaks indicate the iPhone Fold could launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series, and Cupertino is said to be betting big on the foldable category rather than considering it an experiment.

Breakthrough 24MP under-display camera

The iPhone Fold could sport a 24MP under-display camera for the inner screen, according to a JP Morgan equity research report.

This would be a major upgrade over current Android foldables, most of which still use 4MP or 8MP under-display cameras.

If true, Apple has overcome several long-identified problems with hidden cameras, such as:

Low light transmission

Reduced clarity

That would make the iPhone Fold the first foldable to feature a genuinely high-quality under-display camera.

Biggest Battery Ever on an iPhone

Battery leaks are equally important. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will employ high-density cells, while Korean sources peg the capacities between 5,400 mAh and 5,800 mAh.

Chinese leaker Instant Digital adds that the battery capacity will “definitely” exceed 5,000 mAh.

If true, this will be the the largest battery ever fitted in an iPhone, similar to folding gadgets like the vivo X Fold 5 and Honour Magic V5. They might feature a large 7.8-inch display and return of Touch ID. Various reports point to a 7.8-inch main foldable screen and a 5.5-inch outer cover display. Interestingly, it's rumoured that Apple might reintroduce Touch ID instead of relying on Face ID solely, probably to accommodate the slimmer cover display design.

The camera setup can include the following:

A hole-punch selfie camera on the outer screen

A high-resolution under-display camera inside

A dual 48MP rear camera

This brings the total count to four camera modules.

Ultra-Premium Price Expected

According to reports by MacRumors, the US price will be between USD 2,000 and USD 2,500, which will make the iPhone Fold the most expensive iPhone ever launched.

The price indicates that Apple is focused on the ultra-premium foldable segment first rather than mainstream consumers.

Market expectations for 2026

With major specs leaking this early, the excitement around Apple's first foldable is unusually high. If Apple manages to offer the following: A refined foldable mechanism, high-end under-display camera technology, a huge battery, and an elegant design – until such a time, the iPhone Fold will most likely reach households in September of 2026; yet, this, too, remains speculation since Apple has not officially confirmed anything.