Vivo S50 series camera specs revealed: Sony IMX882 Telephoto sensor confirmed Vivo has confirmed key camera details of its upcoming S50 series, revealing that all models will feature a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor and the same portrait imaging algorithm used in its flagship phones.

New Delhi:

The Vivo S50 series phones, successors to the Vivo S30 lineup of devices, will launch with significant camera enhancements. If a recent confirmation by a key Vivo executive is to be believed, then the new models will come equipped with a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto sensor for enhanced zoom and portrait photography capabilities in the mid-premium category.

The series is said to comprise two models, the Vivo S50 and Vivo S50 Pro Mini, both of which are expected to continue with Vivo's focus on powerful imaging hardware.

Sony IMX882 Telephoto sensor confirmed

In the Weibo post, it was announced by Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao that all S50 series devices would sport a Sony IMX882 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto camera, said to be of 50 megapixels.

He explained that the phones will employ the same "clear and natural portrait algorithm" as Vivo's flagship models to achieve better facial detailing and improve the portrait quality in general.

This is a notable step up for the S-series, a line that has traditionally excelled in portraits and selfies.

Camera setup similar to Vivo S30 series expected

Reports say that the Vivo S50 and S50 Pro Mini might carry cameras similar to those on its predecessors.

Vivo S30 for reference:

Main camera: 50MP (Sony LYT700V sensor, 1/1.56-inch, OIS)

50MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS

8MP ultrawide lens (106-degree FoV)

Vivo S30 Pro Mini – for reference:

Primary: 50MP (Sony IMX921 sensor, 1/1.56-inch)

50MP periscope telephoto

8MP ultrawide

50MP front camera on both models

The S50 lineup is also expected to continue this trend, with all key lenses having high-resolution sensors.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 confirmed for Vivo S50 Pro Mini

Vivo S50 Pro Mini will be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

Official announcement of the chipset is scheduled to happen soon, and the S50 Pro Mini could be one of the first phones carrying it.

What to expect?

The Vivo S50 series is expected to offer the best set of hardware, flagship-grade AI imaging, and next-generation Snapdragon performance.