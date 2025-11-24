Oppo Find X9 Review: A premium flagship with big battery and pro cameras- Is it worth Rs 74999? The Oppo Find X9 has officially launched in India with a starting price of Rs 74999. It brings a sleek design, flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, impressive camera hardware with Hasselblad tuning, and a massive 7,025mAh battery.

Oppo, one of the leading smartphone brands, has recently launched the Find X9. The device is backed by a massive 7,025mAh battery, and it is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset. The device comes with strong camera muscle, and we reviewed it for almost a month to know if the device delivers everything as claimed. Here we bring to you a hands-on experience to let you know if the handset is worth buying for you or not!.

Design: Comes with a premium build with a modern, minimal look

Oppo Find X9 supports sleekness and lightweight despite the use of a large battery inside. The device is 7.99 mm thick and sits nicely in your hands. The in-hand feeling was premium thanks to the aluminium frame, matte finish, and flat edges, while the square-shaped camera module sits well at the back. The device is available in two colour options – Titanium Grey and Space Black – both look very attractive indeed!

The left side houses Oppo's signature Snap Key, which triggers the Mind Space app by default but can be customised. The Find X9 comes with IP66/IP68/IP69 certification, meaning that it offers top-level protection against dust and water.

Overall, its design is quite similar to the OnePlus 15, though there are some subtle differences in terms of camera layout.

Performance, processor and UI

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset built on a 3nm fabrication process to deliver flagship-grade performance.

The device runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, providing silky-smooth animations, customisable icons, a new Flux Home Screen, and the Mind Space AI hub.

Oppo has drastically reduced bloatware, too. Most remaining pre-installed apps can be easily uninstalled, adding to a much cleaner user experience.

Camera: Flagship-level Hasselblad-tuned photography

The Oppo Find X9 features a triple 50MP camera setup, abetted by the LUMO Image Engine. By default, it shoots high-detailed 50MP photos with all three lenses: the main LYT-808 sensor, ultra-wide, and 3X periscope telephoto.

Operations include:

Hasselblad Hi-Res mode for natural tones

Master Mode for full manual control

X-Pan mode for cinematic wide frames

True Colour multispectral sensor for accurate tones

The camera delivers excellent detail, skin tone accuracy, and bokeh quality. Video recording goes up to 4K 120fps Dolby Vision with strong stabilisation.

Battery life: Enormous and dependable

The huge 7,025mAh battery saw the Find X9 easily last well over a day, even with heavy usage in the form of extensive gaming, camera testing, and multitasking. It also supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, fully charging the phone in under an hour, along with 50W wireless charging support. It's claimed by Oppo that the battery will still retain 80 per cent capacity after 5 years-very impressive for long-term durability.

Should you buy the Oppo Find X9?

The Oppo Find X9 is a well-rounded premium flagship armed with excellent camera performance, a big battery, a bold design, and clean software. The Find X9 would be an excellent pick for anyone in the market for a well-rounded premium smartphone.

The device is available in two variants:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 74,999

16GB RAM and 512GB storage at Rs 84,999

The smartphone is available across online and offline modes and comes with flagship specs as well.

Certainly, the device is going to have some competition with existing smartphones like the OnePlus 15, Samsung Galaxy S24+, iPhone 15, Vivo X100, and a few more. But with strong camera capability, long-lasting battery life, and smooth performance during multitasking (like gaming, social media, binge-watching, and calls), the handset justified it all. And as per the pricing, the device stood strong with great features.