Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 29: Best way to unlock free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has brought a new set of redeem codes, valid only for a day. These time-bound codes will be helping you to enjoy in-game benefits like free diamonds, skins and loot crates. So, hurry before the codes expire.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, a popular mobile game, has released a new list of redeem codes for the day, which is November 29. Players can now claim them, and the rewards that come with these new codes include skins of weapons, gold, diamonds, and characters. As said earlier, these codes are available for a limited time, so claim them while they are still there.

What is Garena Free Fire Max?

For the uninitiated, let me tell you that Free Fire Max is an evolved version of Free Fire. It promises an even more immersive experience, with improved graphics, enhanced animation, and overall better gameplay. It launched in September 2021 and is available on Android and iOS.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 29, 2025

Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max that are available today.

  1. WD2ATK3ZEA55
  2. FF10HXQBBH2J
  3. UVX9PYZV54AC
  4. P6QJ2L8MV9PR
  5. K4QK9M1LR7VK
  6. F8QP3K6MN5RJ
  7. G6QT1M8KN5ZW
  8. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  9. HNC95435FAGJ
  10. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  11. U8S47JGJH5MG
  12. XFW4Z6Q882WY
  13. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  14. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  15. FFBJ2786KH95
  16. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  17. M7QK2L3MV4PR
  18. P8HL3Q7VK2MR
  19. Z1QH7L4MV2PJ
  20. FFPLWERNSHLT
  21. FFPLWHSYDQQM
  22. FFIC33NTEUKA
  23. B5QP8M9KR6LV
  24. FFPLOJEUFHSI
  25. FFPLWIEDUSNH
  26. 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  27. FF11DAKX4WHV
  28. FF9MJ31CXKRG
  29. FF101TSNJX6E

How to claim these codes?

  • All these codes could be obtained by visiting the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
  • Log in using your social media account – Facebook, Google or X account.
  • They should enter those codes in the box and submit the form. On submission, they would be sent a confirmation note.
  • After the process, the rewards will show up in the winners' in-game mailboxes.
  • The diamonds and gold will be directly added to your wallet; the in-game items will appear in the Vault tab. 

Key tips for redeeming codes in Free Fire Max 

  • Make sure the account is connected to social media.
  • These alphanumeric codes are available from 12 to 18 hours from the time of their release and are valid for a certain period of time; they can also be used only once.
  • Note that codes cannot be used along with guest accounts.

