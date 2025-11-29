Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 29: Best way to unlock free rewards

Garena Free Fire Max, a popular mobile game, has released a new list of redeem codes for the day, which is November 29. Players can now claim them, and the rewards that come with these new codes include skins of weapons, gold, diamonds, and characters. As said earlier, these codes are available for a limited time, so claim them while they are still there.
What is Garena Free Fire Max?
For the uninitiated, let me tell you that Free Fire Max is an evolved version of Free Fire. It promises an even more immersive experience, with improved graphics, enhanced animation, and overall better gameplay. It launched in September 2021 and is available on Android and iOS.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 29, 2025
Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max that are available today.
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- FF10HXQBBH2J
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- P6QJ2L8MV9PR
- K4QK9M1LR7VK
- F8QP3K6MN5RJ
- G6QT1M8KN5ZW
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- HNC95435FAGJ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- FFBJ2786KH95
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- M7QK2L3MV4PR
- P8HL3Q7VK2MR
- Z1QH7L4MV2PJ
- FFPLWERNSHLT
- FFPLWHSYDQQM
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- B5QP8M9KR6LV
- FFPLOJEUFHSI
- FFPLWIEDUSNH
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FF101TSNJX6E
How to claim these codes?
- All these codes could be obtained by visiting the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
- Log in using your social media account – Facebook, Google or X account.
- They should enter those codes in the box and submit the form. On submission, they would be sent a confirmation note.
- After the process, the rewards will show up in the winners' in-game mailboxes.
- The diamonds and gold will be directly added to your wallet; the in-game items will appear in the Vault tab.
Key tips for redeeming codes in Free Fire Max
- Make sure the account is connected to social media.
- These alphanumeric codes are available from 12 to 18 hours from the time of their release and are valid for a certain period of time; they can also be used only once.
- Note that codes cannot be used along with guest accounts.