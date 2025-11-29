Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 29: Best way to unlock free rewards Garena Free Fire Max has brought a new set of redeem codes, valid only for a day. These time-bound codes will be helping you to enjoy in-game benefits like free diamonds, skins and loot crates. So, hurry before the codes expire.

Garena Free Fire Max, a popular mobile game, has released a new list of redeem codes for the day, which is November 29. Players can now claim them, and the rewards that come with these new codes include skins of weapons, gold, diamonds, and characters. As said earlier, these codes are available for a limited time, so claim them while they are still there.

What is Garena Free Fire Max?

For the uninitiated, let me tell you that Free Fire Max is an evolved version of Free Fire. It promises an even more immersive experience, with improved graphics, enhanced animation, and overall better gameplay. It launched in September 2021 and is available on Android and iOS.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 29, 2025

Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max that are available today.

WD2ATK3ZEA55 FF10HXQBBH2J UVX9PYZV54AC P6QJ2L8MV9PR K4QK9M1LR7VK F8QP3K6MN5RJ G6QT1M8KN5ZW FFCMCPSJ99S3 HNC95435FAGJ MCPW2D1U3XA3 U8S47JGJH5MG XFW4Z6Q882WY FFAC2YXE6RF2 FFCMCPSEN5MX FFBJ2786KH95 ZZZ76NT3PDSH M7QK2L3MV4PR P8HL3Q7VK2MR Z1QH7L4MV2PJ FFPLWERNSHLT FFPLWHSYDQQM FFIC33NTEUKA B5QP8M9KR6LV FFPLOJEUFHSI FFPLWIEDUSNH 4TPQRDQJHVP4 FF11DAKX4WHV FF9MJ31CXKRG FF101TSNJX6E

How to claim these codes?

All these codes could be obtained by visiting the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

Log in using your social media account – Facebook, Google or X account.

They should enter those codes in the box and submit the form. On submission, they would be sent a confirmation note.

After the process, the rewards will show up in the winners' in-game mailboxes.

The diamonds and gold will be directly added to your wallet; the in-game items will appear in the Vault tab.

Key tips for redeeming codes in Free Fire Max