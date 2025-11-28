Aadhaar update at home: How to update mobile number or address without visiting centre? UIDAI is preparing to introduce a new Aadhaar app feature that will allow users to update their registered mobile number entirely from home using OTP and face authentication. This upcoming option removes the need to visit enrolment centres and aims to make the process easier for millions of Indians.

New Delhi:

The Unique Identification Authority of India, commonly known as UIDAI, is all set to introduce a new feature that will enable users to update the mobile number linked to Aadhaar directly from their smartphones. Once implemented, users will not have to visit any Aadhaar enrolment centre, fill out forms or wait in long queues for verification.

The announcement of the update was made through an official post via X; UIDAI, confirming that changes in mobile numbers would soon be facilitated “from the comfort of your home.”

Secure verification through OTP and face authentication

UIDAI has noted that the new facility will be an additional step in the two-step verification process of OTP verification with face authentication. One will receive an OTP either on the existing or new mobile number, followed by a face authentication process through the in-built tool in the Aadhaar app.

This electronic verification process is designed to keep the security aspect tight without making it overly complicated for users. The authority was very specific in stating that this new feature would completely remove the need for physical documents or in-person verification: “No more standing in the queue at the Aadhaar Centre.”

A major relief for citizens facing inconvenience

Currently, the change in the mobile number linked to Aadhaar is only possible in person at an authorised centre because changing an identity involves identity verification. This has been very cumbersome for senior citizens, those with disabilities, and people in remote or rural areas, where centres are scarce, or appointments may be few.

The new at-home update facility aims to resolve these issues by enabling a secure and convenient digital alternative that can be completed on a smartphone in only a few steps.

Feature coming soon: Use the Aadhaar app instead

Although the feature is not live yet, UIDAI said that it will be available soon. The authority has called for users to download the Android or iOS Aadhaar app in advance.

Users will be able to update their mobile numbers through their Aadhaar details, the new mobile number, and face authentication capability on a smartphone once the feature launches.