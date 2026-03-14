Keralam LDF govt takes U-turn: Backs ban on women below 50 in Sabarimala Temple, citing traditions

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala government, led by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), has reversed its earlier position on Sabarimala Temple entry, deciding to inform the Supreme Court that women below the age of 50 should be barred to uphold long-standing religious customs and traditions. This shift marks a departure from its 2018 support for unrestricted women's access, aligning now with devotee sentiments ahead of state assembly elections.

Policy reversal amid SC deadline

In a special cabinet meeting on Friday (March 13), the Pinarayi Vijayan administration endorsed the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) resolution to protect Sabarimala's traditional practices, which prohibit women of menstruating age (typically under 50) from entering the Lord Ayyappa shrine. The government will file an affidavit by the March 14 Supreme Court deadline, responding to seven specific queries on constitutional and legal aspects- none directly mandating women's entry. This comes as review petitions against the 2018 verdict, which allowed women of all ages, are set for hearings starting April 7 before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant.

BJP demands all cases against demonstrators should be withdrawn

On Sabarimala women entry, BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said, “The U-turn of the state government in the subject matter regarding women's entry in Sabarimala temple clearly shows that they want to take advantage of this new policy in the next election… What about the people who have been jailed for conducting agitation earlier regarding this issue?... There are so many cases against them… The BJP now demands that all the cases against the demonstrators should be withdrawn since the government has changed their policy…”

CPI(M)'s nuanced stance: No flip-flop, says leadership

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan clarified at a press conference that the party maintains its core position, directing the government to craft an "appropriate response" after consulting legal experts and pundits while considering believers' feelings. He emphasised that the SC's queries focus on broader constitutional issues affecting all religions, not a binary yes/no on entry and stressed discussions to balance faith with rights. Govindan denied any ideological reversal, noting the party's history of respecting customs through expert input.

Echoing Devaswom Board and electoral calculations

The TDB, responsible for temple management, had on March 2 resolved to affirm in court that it never officially backed young women's entry, clarifying a 2020 lawyer's view as personal, and reiterated its duty to safeguard customs followed for centuries. This government pivot, approved with LDF and CPI(M) secretariat consent, appears timed with assembly polls, avoiding alienation of traditionalists amid potential Congress-BJP exploitation of the issue. The 2018 verdict stemmed from a 2006 petition by the Indian Young Lawyers Association, overturning a 1991 Kerala High Court ban, but sparked protests that the LDF then defended as a constitutional win.