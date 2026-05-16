'Very impressed': Former India cricketer hails Chennai Super Kings' star for brilliant knock against LSG

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants registered a brilliant win against Chennai Super Kings in the 59th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 15th, and while Chennai were chasing a victory to improve their qualification chances, Lucknow managed to come out on top.

Chennai came out to bat first, and after the subpar performance of the top order, it was the performance of Kartik Sharma that stood out for CSK. Scoring 71 runs in 42 deliveries, Kartik amassed 187 runs in the first innings of the game.

Witnessing his performance, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and talked about the showing that Kartik Aaryan put in the clash.

"I've not been pro-Kartik Sharma, but I was very impressed with this knock. He took on Prince Yadav quite a bit, knowing he's the most dangerous bowler. Once he got set, he looked deadly. I never expected Kartik Sharma to play so well on this wicket. I thought he shouldn't have even played this game. But he made me eat back my words,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"The only thing is, he plays several dots after hitting a six or a four. He has to learn how to take a single after a six and give the strike to Dewald Brevis. Brevis lost momentum because he didn't get strike in the partnership with Kartik Sharma,” he added.

Also Read: Hasan Ali stretchered off after taking blow to head during BAN vs PAK 2nd Test in Sylhet | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad next

Speaking of Chennai Super Kings, the side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad next. The two sides will meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 18th in the 63rd game of the tournament. With Sunrisers Hyderabad well in the top four, it could be interesting to see how CSK fares against SRH.

Also Read: