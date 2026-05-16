Satwik-Chirag reach Thailand Open 2026 final, defeating Malaysian pair in penultimate clash

New Delhi:

In a major moment for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Indian duo have reached their first final of the 2026 season, qualifying for the Thailand Open 2026 final. It is worth noting that the Thailand Open is a BWF World Tour Super 500 event, and the semi-final was held in Bangkok on May 16.

Notably, Satwik and Chirag were the top-seeded Indian duo, and they managed to register a brilliant win against the Malaysian pair of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 19-21, 22-20, 21-16, extending their head-to-head advantage to 8-2.

Registering an exceptional victory, Satwik and Chirag have reached the final of the tournament, and they will be taking on Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin from Indonesia in the final. Interestingly, this will be the first final of the season for Satwik-Chirag and their first final since competing in the China Masters Super 750 tournament in 2025.

As for the game, Goh, Fer and Izzudin looked like dominating the Indian duo in the early phases. However, Satwik-Chirag managed to put in a good show, winning six straight points from 5-5 in the decider.

Also Read: BCCI fines LSG captain Rishabh Pant for breach of IPL Code of Conduct during thumping win over CSK

Satwik-Chirag will look to maintain momentum in the final

Throughout the tournament, Satwik-Chirag have been in brilliant form. The duo performed brilliantly in the quarter-final against the Japanese duo of Nomura and Shimogami. They managed to register a win by 21-12 and 21-13.

As for their opponents in the final, Carnando and Marthin defeated the Thai duo of Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Sukphun. Looking for their first title of the season, it could be interesting to see how Satwik and Chirag will be performing in the summit clash, as they will aim to get their hands on the prestigious title.

Also Read: