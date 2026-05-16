Hasan Ali stretchered off after taking blow to head during BAN vs PAK 2nd Test in Sylhet | WATCH

New Delhi:

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali was stretchered off the field on the first day of the second Test match against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, on Saturday, May 16. Hasan suffered a blow to his head while attempting to take a catch off his own bowling in the first over that he bowled.

Hasan bowled a length ball to debutant opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who tucked it back to the bowler across his right. Hasan stretched and dived to his right only to lose balance and hit the right part of his head on the ground.

Hasan lay prone near the pitch and looked a bit dazed before he was stretchered off the field in a major worry for Pakistan players and fans. He could not complete his over as Salman Ali Agha rolled his arm over for the final ball.

Hasan returns to bowl in relief to Pakistan

Meanwhile, there was a major relief for Pakistan after Hasan returned to the field and took the ball in the 19th over. He sent down four overs in his spell before lunch was called on.

Pakistan opt to bowl, Babar returns

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We are gonna have a bowl first. Look there is grass covering but there's weather around and the pitch is unknown as well so that's the reason we are bowling first. We have three changes - Khurram, Babar and Sajid come into the team. In the World Test Championship, every game counts, we will look to do well on Day 1 and take it from there on," Masood said at the toss.

Bangladesh made two changes and handed a Test debut to Tanzid, while Shoriful Islam came in for Ebadot Hossain. "We would’ve bowled first as well, but I think we have to adapt to the conditions now and make the most of the opportunity to do something special for the team. We always play to win, especially at home. Over the last few years, we’ve tried to become more consistent in our performances in home conditions. Today is no different. We have to play good cricket, session by session, day by day. A couple of changes for us," he said.