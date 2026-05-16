Delhi court grants pre-arrest bail to Robert Vadra in Shikohpur land deal money laundering case

New Delhi:

In a significant setback to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Shikhopur land deal case, Robert Vadra was on Saturday granted bail by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court after appearing before it in compliance with summons issued earlier. The matter was heard before Special Judge Sushant Changotra, who directed Vadra to furnish bail bonds. The Delhi court also made it clear that no additional conditions were being imposed while granting him relief. "I am asking to file a bail bond, not any other considerations," the judge observed during the hearing.

I believe in the judicial system: Vadra

After being granted bail by Rouse Avenue Court in Shikohpur land deal money laundering case, businessman Robert Vadra said, "I believe in the judicial system of this country. I know that ED is being managed by the Government and the ED will keep on going on the instructions of the Government. So, it's not fair from the ED's side. But I believe in the judicial system of the country. I am here, I have nothing to hide. So, I am always going to be here and answer all the questions. Whatever the formalities are, I will complete them. So, it's all good...If we are winning elections, if we are doing good and people still want my family, by default I am going to have to deal with this. I have the capability to face this. I am fearless and I have nothing to hide...."

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday had opposed a petition filed by Robert Vadra in the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order that summoned him in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

Vadra's petition was based on a false legal submission: ED

The counsel for the investigating agency argued before Justice Manoj Jain that Vadra's petition was based on a false legal submission and should be therefore dismissed with costs.

The agency countered the submission by Vadra's lawyer, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who argued that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has no jurisdiction to probe the case as the offences filed against the petitioner under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act were not "scheduled offences" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at the relevant time.

Singhvi said the land deal admittedly happened between 2008 and 2012 and the offences forming the basis of the ED case were only included in the schedule in 2013 and 2018. However, the ED's lawyer said the petitioner's contention was incorrect and was a "complete false statement on law".

Delhi court to hear matter on May 18

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 18 and also asked Vadra's counsel to respond to the ED's claim. "If your plank is totally wrong, how will we help you even otherwise? We will hear it on Monday," Justice Jain said.

On April 15, 2026, the trial court took cognisance of offences in the charge sheet filed by ED in July 2025 and asked Vadra and others to appear before it on May 16. This was the first time that any probe agency filed a charge sheet against 57-year-old Vadra in a criminal case. In April 2025, the ED had questioned him for three consecutive days.

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