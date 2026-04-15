Robert Vadra summoned by Delhi court in Shikohpur land deal money laundering case

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet filed against businessman Robert Vadra in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a controversial land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur. Special Judge Sushant Changotra has ordered Vadra and the other accused to appear before the court on May 16, news agency PTI reported. A detailed order is awaited.

The Enforcement Directorate submitted the chargesheet in July last year, marking the first time any investigating agency filed a criminal case chargesheet against the 57-year-old. The central agency had already questioned Vadra for three days in April 2025 as part of its inquiry.

The 2008 Shikohpur land transaction

The case centres around a land deal executed in February 2008 by Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd -- a company where Vadra earlier served as a director. The firm had purchased a 3.5-acre plot in Shikohpur from Onkareshwar Properties for Rs 7.5 crore at a time when Haryana was governed by the Congress under Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In September 2012, the land was sold to real estate giant DLF for Rs 58 crore.

The transaction had triggered a storm in October 2012 after IAS officer Ashok Khemka, then serving as director general of land consolidation and land records cum inspector general of registration, cancelled the mutation citing violations of the state consolidation act and procedural lapses.

Vadra calls case 'political vendetta'

Vadra has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has described the proceedings as a "political vendetta" directed at him and his family, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Other ongoing investigations

It is worth noting here that the Enforcement Directorate is also examining Vadra's alleged links in two additional matters. These include a case involving UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari and another related to a land deal in Rajasthan's Bikaner. As part of the ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order on July 16, 2025, attaching 43 immovable properties worth approximately Rs 37.64 crore. These properties are reportedly linked to Vadra and his associated entities, including Sky Light Hospitality.

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