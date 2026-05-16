NEET paper leak: CBI intensifies searches for two more associates of 'paper leak kingpin' PV Kulkarni

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified searches for two more associates of "paper leak kingpin" PV Kulkarni for their alleged involvement in NEET paper leak. According to sources, two more lecturers, along with PV Kulkarni and Manisha Waghmare, played a key role in the paper leak. The CBI is conducting raids in Pune and Latur in search of the lecturers.

PV Kulkarni, the mastermind behind the NEET paper leak was arrested on Friday, May 15 in Pune. He will be produced in a CBI court today after being granted transit remand.

Who is PV Kulkarni? How did he gain access to NEET papers

PV Kulkarni was a chemistry teacher at Dayanand College for the past 28 years. He served as a chemistry professor and later as principal. He retired from the position about four years ago. During his tenure, he was also associated with Pune-based organisation Dynamic Entrance Examination Performance Enhancement and Research (DEEPER), that worked in various fields, including education. After retirement, he used to teach chemistry in various coaching classes as a freelancer.

NTA connection

As per sources, Kulkarni had been working as a chemistry expert on a contract basis for the National Testing Agency for the past two years. He was reportedly one of the professors who prepared the chemistry paper for NEET 2026. Investigating agencies suspect that this is why he gained access to the exam paper.

What is the Pune connection?

Manisha, the second accused arrested in this case, is a Pune resident and used to connect students to Dhananjay Lokhande and PV Kulkarni.

Ho was NEET paper leaked?

According to sources, Kulkarni came to Pune in the last week of April, before the NEET exam, and took an online class under the name "Raj Coaching Classes."

Investigating agencies claim that in this class, he gave students some mock questions, which were later found in the NEET 2026 exam.

PV Kulkarni's family background

PV Kulkarni's eldest son is reportedly studying abroad, while no information has been received about his wife and younger son.

How the NEET paper leak came to light

According to the Latur police, some parents had lodged complaints alleging that 42 questions from a mock test conducted by a coaching institute completely matched the questions in the NEET UG exam held on May 3.

The police then investigated a reputed private coaching institute following a written complaint submitted by the parent of a student. The complaint claims that 42 questions asked in the mock test matched exactly with those in the actual NEET examination. A senior police officer from Latur said the CBI was informed about the probe leading to the unmasking of the "kingpin" PV Kulkarni.

Also Read : NEET paper leak: CBI nabs kingpin PV Kulkarni, a Pune professor who leaked questions in coaching class

Also Read : NEET UG: What's new in computer-based test mode?