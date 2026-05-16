NEET paper leak: Fresh plea in Supreme Court seeks dissolution of NTA, demands new statutory framework

New Delhi:

At a time when the NEET paper leak case gained momentum in the country, the United Doctors Front on Saturday in filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the dissolution of the NTA. The petition demands that the existing National Testing Agency (NTA)—which was established under the Societies Registration Act, 1860—be dissolved, and that a new statutory framework be created through an Act of Parliament.

The petition further seeks a directive to the Central Government to enact legislation in Parliament to establish a statutory National Testing Body, endowed with clear legal authority, norms of transparency, and accountability to Parliament.

The petition has been filed by petitioner United Doctors Front (UDF), a registered organisation, under Article 32 of the Constitution alleging “systemic and catastrophic failure” in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 and seeking structural reforms in the examination system.