Raftaar: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh team up for thriller-drama produced by Patralekhaa | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

Amazon MGM Studios has announced that their upcoming theatrical release, Raftaar, on March 14, 2026. Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa under Kampa Film, the film has been executive produced by Tarun Bali, with the story and screenplay written by Rohan Narula.

The film stars popular actors Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, along with Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala and Rajat Kapoor in important roles.

Raftaar plot

According to Amazon MGM Studios, Raftaar is an upcoming film that revolves around the lives of people who are in the high-stakes arena where ambition builds empires, and success comes with a price. It revolves around the story of a fast-rising start-up, along with the charged relationship between two ambitious people. However, with money, power, and greed growing, the ambition to win starts to clash with love. The rise to power has been intoxicating, but after the fall, the question remains: will they fight their way to the top again, or will this be the end?

Raftaar release date

Raftaar, an engaging drama of ambition, love, and greed, will release in the theatres on 24 July 2026.

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