Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar wanted to be a cricketer but corruption spoiled his plans, says Priyadarshan

New Delhi:

Bollywood director Aditya Dhar's upcoming film, Dhurandhar 2, is being awaited with bated breath. Scheduled for release on March 19, the film is poised to be a blockbuster, with its advance bookings already setting new records. Aditya Dhar has now joined the ranks of those select few Bollywood directors whose films have not only made history at the box office but have also created a stir within political circles. Following the success of Uri, Dhurandhar also worked wonders, and now the anticipation surrounds Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

However, few people are aware that before becoming a filmmaker, Aditya Dhar actually played cricket at the Under-19 level. Moreover, he aspired to become a top-tier cricketer, but his dream was shattered due to corruption and other prevailing circumstances of the time. Consequently, he chose to build a career in the world of filmmaking. Director Priyadarshan, who served as Aditya Dhar's mentor, was the one to reveal this detail. He recounted this anecdote during a recent interview.

What Priyadarshan said?

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Priyadarshan shared that he shares a close friendship with Aditya Dhar, as he had even worked with him as an assistant director. Priyadarshan states, 'Aditya is a brilliant artist. He has worked with us as part of our writing team. Furthermore, he possesses a profound command over language. Beyond that, he is a wonderful human being. While we were working together, he mentioned that he used to play Under-19 cricket. However, due to corruption and various other reasons, his cricketing career never really took off. Following that, he chose to pursue the path of filmmaking. Aditya spent a considerable amount of time honing his craft in filmmaking before going on to achieve remarkable success with his own films.'

Aditya Dhar's filmography

It is worth noting that Aditya Dhar's very first film proved to be a massive hit at the box office. Titled Uri: The Surgical Strike, the film featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. This film recounts the story of an operation carried out by Indian soldiers, in which they ventured deep into Pakistani territory to neutralize terrorist hideouts. The movie was immensely popular with audiences and proved to be a massive hit.

It was during the filming of this movie that Yami Gautam struck up a friendship with Aditya, and the two eventually fell in love. Following their romance, the couple tied the knot. After Uri, Aditya went on to make Dhurandhar, a film that went on to make history at the box office. Now, Aditya's third directorial venture, Dhurandhar 2, is ready for release and is set to hit theaters on March 19.

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