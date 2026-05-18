Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari forms two panels to probe corruption, torture of women in TMC rule

Kolkata:

In a major political development in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state cabinet has approved the formation of two inquiry panels headed by former High Court judges to investigate allegations of institutional corruption and the alleged torture of women under erstwhile TMC rule.

CM Adhikari said the first panel will examine claims of financial irregularities and alleged ‘cut money’ practices in Mamata’s government. Retired Justice Biswajit Basu has been appointed to lead the committee, while senior IPS officer Jayaraman will serve as its member-secretary.

A second committee has also been formed to look into cases of atrocities against women and girl children across the state. This panel will be headed by retired judge Samapti Chatterjee. Senior IPS officer Damayanti Sen has been named the member-secretary of the committee.

According to the Chief Minister, both panels are expected to begin their work from June 1.