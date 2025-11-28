Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Is the price lower than expected ahead of global launch? A new leak suggests that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may launch at a lower price than earlier rumours indicated. Expected to feature a triple-folding display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a 200MP camera, the phone could arrive in limited markets in December.

New Delhi:

Samsung is said to launch the new Galaxy Z TriFold- triple-fold handset which has been gaining customers' excitement and was teased at last month's APEC summit. As per the post by reliable tipster yeux1122 on South Korea's Naver platform, the gadget is expected to be priced around KRW 3.6 million, approximately Rs 2,25,000.

This is considerably lower than earlier speculations that put its price closer to KRW 4.4 million (approximately Rs 2,50,000).

Possible December launch in select countries

The leak says the South Korean tech giant recently issued an “internal sales channel announcement”, meaning a December launch window is likely. The Galaxy Z TriFold may arrive in only one RAM-storage variant and in just one colour option (as per the tipster).

Samsung reportedly plans a limited release for markets like South Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and the UAE, along with a very small production run of just 20,000 to 30,000 units.

Triple-Fold design with large unfolded display

Unveiled briefly during APEC, the Galaxy Z TriFold features a G-style inward folding mechanism with two hinges that allow the phone to collapse into three segments. When unfolded all the way, it could provide as big a display as 9.96 inches, which becomes a large canvas like a tablet. In its folded condition, it looks like any other regular bar-style smartphone.

We can expect a cover screen that measures 6.54 inches with up to 2,600 nits peak brightness.

Expected flagship specifications

Reports say it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset combined with 16GB of RAM. It may also house a 5,437mAh silicon-carbon battery, a new approach for longer endurance in foldables.

On the back, Samsung is allegedly using a 200MP primary camera, setting the TriFold up as a photography powerhouse.

Competition within the Triple-Fold space

If launched, the Galaxy Z TriFold will take on very niche competitors like the Huawei Mate XT, Mate XTs, and concept-level foldables like the Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold. For now, flexible-display smartphones are very rare, so Samsung's upcoming launch may be one of the most-anticipated events in the premium foldable segment.