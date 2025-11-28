Honor Magic 8 Pro goes global with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7100mAh battery and 100W charging Honor has launched the Magic 8 Pro in global markets after its China debut, that features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 6.71-inch LTPO OLED display, 200MP camera and a slightly smaller 7,100mAh battery with 100W fast charging compared to the Chinese model.

New Delhi:

Honor has started bringing its flagship Magic lineup to the global markets, where the Magic 8 Pro is launching in Malaysia after its initial launch in China last month. The overall specifications remain identical, but the global variant does come with two small changes: a slightly reduced battery capacity and slower wired charging support.

Price and availability

Honor has priced the Magic 8 Pro at RM 4,599, approximately Rs 99,000 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model in Malaysia.

The top-of-the-line 16GB RAM + 1TB variant is priced at RM 5,199 approximately Rs 1,12,000. The smartphone is offered in three colours: Black, Sunrise Gold and Sky Cyan.

Honor offers a basic variant with 12GB + 256GB in China, priced at CNY 5,999, which roughly translates to Rs 73,900. Colour options are largely similar, though: Velvet Black, Snow White, Azure Glaze, and Sunrise Gold Sand.

Key Specifications of Honor Magic Pro

Battery and charging

The global Magic 8 Pro comes with a 7,100mAh battery, which uses 100W wired and 80W wireless charging. This is a little smaller than the 7,200mAh battery in the Chinese model, which also supports faster 120W wired charging.

Display and performance

Running MagicOS 10 based on Android 16, the phone features a 6.71-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits HDR peak brightness. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with an Adreno 840 GPU. Users get up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.

Camera setup

The triple rear camera setup of the Honor Magic 8 Pro also features a 200MP 1/1.4-inch sensor with 3.7x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom support. There's a 50MP sensor that supports CIPA 5.5 and another 50MP ultra-wide shooter besides the primary camera. Upfront, there is a 50MP selfie camera sitting beside a 3D depth sensor.

Design, build, and connectivity