Poco F7, X7 series to receive HyperOS 3 update this month: Full rollout timeline revealed

Poco has announced the rollout timeline of its latest HyperOS 3 after launching the Poco F8 series flagships globally. The Android 16-based update first made its way to the public at the introduction of the Xiaomi 17 series and will be pushed to other remaining devices in the portfolio of the brand over the next weeks.

Availability and expectations

While the F7 and X7 series will get HyperOS 3 this month, Poco wants to make sure transitions are smooth for users upgrading to Android 16. The wider rollout to M-series and C-series devices will account for a significant chunk of Poco's global user base before the year is out.

HyperOS 3 rollout timeline

At the Poco F8 launch event, the company announced the first wave of devices set to get HyperOS 3. It's already live on the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro, but several popular models are next in line.

In November, HyperOS 3 is rolling out to the following devices:

Poco F7 Ultra

Poco F7 Pro

Poco F7

Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition

Poco X7 Pro

Poco X7

The next batch, including the Poco F6 series, Poco M7, Poco M6 Pro, and Poco C75, is likely to get the update by December. This makes the rollout of HyperOS 3 among Poco's fastest deployments of any system upgrade to date.

Key Features of HyperOS 3

HyperOS 3 introduces a number of enhancements in the fields of usability, intelligence, and visual experience. The headline addition is HyperIsland: a pill-shaped alert panel at the top of the display, akin to Apple's Dynamic Island. It provides fast alerts, live notifications, and contextual updates.

The update also includes a variety of AI-powered tools: