Pakistan airstrikes rock Kabul; Afghanistan claims several patients killed in hospital attack

New Delhi:

Several explosions were reported in Kabul on Monday night, raising fresh concerns amid the ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Residents in different parts of the city said they heard loud blasts and noticed fighter jets flying at low altitude over western Kabul shortly after the explosions.

According to local reports, at least two explosions were heard in Kabul’s District 5. Soon after the blasts, security forces and emergency vehicles were seen rushing toward the affected areas as authorities began assessing the situation. Some sources also said the area near Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence may have been targeted, although officials have not confirmed this yet.

Taliban accuses Pakistan of airspace violation

A spokesperson for the Taliban government, Zabihullah Mujahid, accused Pakistan of violating Afghan airspace. He claimed that a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul was hit, leading to casualties among people who were undergoing treatment there.

Mujahid strongly criticised the incident, calling it a violation of humanitarian principles and international norms.

The relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan has remained tense in recent weeks. Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban government of allowing militant groups, especially Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate from Afghan territory and carry out attacks inside Pakistan. The Afghan authorities have denied these claims.

Earlier, Pakistan reportedly fired hundreds of rockets and artillery shells toward Afghan areas, while Afghan forces responded by targeting several checkpoints near the border.

Situation in Kabul

Residents in Kabul said aircraft activity continued over the city even after the explosions. Security forces remain on alert as authorities try to determine the exact cause and impact of the blasts. The situation between the two neighbours continues to remain sensitive, with frequent cross-border exchanges and rising tensions along the frontier.