iQOO 15 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, OriginOS 6 and 7000mAh battery

New Delhi:

iQOO has finally unleashed the latest sirens in the Indian market. The new iQOO 15 is powered by Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and has joined rivals in the series range – OnePlus 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro. The launch is a big departure for the brand, as the iQOO 15 is the first Vivo and iQOO device to ship with the newly redesigned OriginOS 6, replacing FuntouchOS. It runs on Android 16 out of the box.

Brightest display with premium

The iQOO 15 boasts a 6.85-inch Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED panel displaying one of the highest peak brightness values of 6,000 nits for displays in the industry today. The display also supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and IP68 and IP69 ratings for increased protection against dust and water.

7,000mAh battery with fast charging

A standout addition is the massive 7,000mAh battery, supported by 100W fast charging bundled in the box, along with 40W wireless charging. iQOO claims the smartphone also packs India’s largest 8K VC cooling system for enhancing gaming and sustained performance.

Top-end performance and future-proof support

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, this phone houses up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. On top of this, the device also utilizes a chip called Q3 for boosted gaming output, while it supports hardware-level ray tracing. The company promises 5 major OS updates and 7 years of security patches, putting it in the premium future-proof category.

Triple 50MP cameras with Periscope zoom

The iQOO 15 indeed sports a powerful triple-camera setup:

50MP Sony IMX921 VCS main sensor

50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto (3x optical, 100x digital zoom)

50MP ultrawide lens

A 32MP front camera is for selfies and video calls.

Variants, pricing and availability

There are two editions: Alpha is a matte-black version, while Legend has a tricolour design.