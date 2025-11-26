YouTube Music 2025 Recap goes live: New AI chat can analyse your listening habits YouTube Music has begun rolling out its 2025 Recap, introducing a new AI chat feature that lets users ask personalised questions about their music habits. The update includes story-style summaries, playlists, a musical calendar, and shareable graphics.

New Delhi:

YouTube Music has officially started pushing out its 2025 Recap, and this year's edition brings a major upgrade: an AI-powered chat feature that lets listeners explore their year in music through personalised questions. The rollout began in late November, continuing YouTube Music's early release tradition ahead of December.

Accessing the recap

Users can find the 2025 Recap in the YouTube Music app on Android and iOS through their profile avatar.

Tapping “Your Recap” opens a story-style summary of highlights from the year.

Like previously, listeners can jump into sections, see personalised stats, and save their curated Recap playlists.

What’s new in the 2025 edition

The Recap opens with familiar elements such as:

Total listening minutes

Longest listening streak

Most-played song

Top five tracks

YouTube Music is also offering a special September–November “autumn playlist” this year.

A calendar-style view shows listening patterns for a user's top artist in the section "Your musical bestie", while "Musical Passport" shows the regions and countries whose artists dominated the user's playlist.

Other parts of the Recap show are top albums, genres and podcasts, which end with a shareable graphic summarising the entire year.

AI chat feature: What’s big

The highlight of the 2025 Recap is the all-new AI chat experience, with YouTube's "Ask Music" technology.

Users could ask questions in their native language about their listening habits, and YouTube Music will respond with colourful and shareable cards.

Here are some of the suggested prompts:

"How did my listening change over the year?"

"Was my music more chill or hype?"

Describe my listening as a weather report.

What animal fits my taste in music?

It will analyse the patterns using the user's history on YouTube and give further insights beyond the standard recap stats.

It can also surface genre-wise summaries and compare habits such as exploration versus repeat listening.

A more interactive recap experience

The biggest interactive Recap experience for the year should be conversational and exploratory, mixing personalisation with interactive AI.

YouTube Music puts together story-style summaries of the user experience with dynamic chat-driven insight cards to make its most engaging Recap experience ever.