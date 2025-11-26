Advertisement
  3. realme GT 8 Pro, GT 8 Pro Dream Edition go on sale in India starting at Rs 67999

realme GT 8 Pro and GT 8 Pro Dream Edition in India, starting at Rs 67,999. Available on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores, the smartphones feature a 2K 144Hz display, an industry-first RICOH GR camera system, and a massive 7000mAh battery.

realme GT 8 Pro and realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition
realme GT 8 Pro and realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition Image Source : Realme
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Realme has announced the sale of its flagship Realme GT 8 Pro and Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition. The first sale will start on November 25, 2025, and will be available on realme.com, Flipkart, and in mainline retail stores across the country.

realme GT 8 Pro price and offers

Offers on realme.com and Flipkart

  • GT 8 Pro (12GB RAM and 256GB storage): Rs 72,999

Bank offers + EMI + Deco Set Gift: Rs 67,999

  • GT 8 Pro (16GB RAM and 512GB storage): Rs 78,999 

Bank offers + EMI + Deco Set Gift: Rs 73,999 

  • GT 8 Pro Dream Edition (16GB RAM and 512GB storage): Rs 79,999

Up to 12-month no-cost EMI: Rs 79,999 

Flagship display and immersive experience

The Realme GT 8 Pro will sport an industry-first 2K 144 Hz HyperGlow Display with 7000 nits peak brightness for clear visibility under strong sunlight.

The flagship also features:

  • Symmetric Master Acoustic Speaker
  • Ultra Haptic Motor
  • 7K Ultimate VC Cooling System
  • These features put together promise a rich multimedia and gaming experience.

First-ever RICOH GR camera system

A major highlight of the GT 8 Pro is the industry-first RICOH GR Camera System, developed in collaboration with RICOH GR for four years. The camera set includes:

  • 200MP Ultra Clarity Telephoto camera
  • GR focal lengths: 28mm and 40mm
  • GR Film Tones

Snap Focus for instant street photography shots

  • This brings a professional-grade, street-photography experience to smartphones.
  • Massive 7000mAh battery with Ultra-fast charging
  • It comes fitted with a powerful 7000mAh Titan Battery that supports:
    • 120W Ultra Charge
    • 50W wireless charging

Realme claims more than 20 hours of video playback and up to 8.4 hours of continuous gaming, making it perfect for heavy users.

World's first switchable camera bump

realme has introduced the Switchable Camera Bump, which is the first of its kind in the world. It lets users switch between round, square, or theme-based camera island styles for a personalized design feel.

The GT 8 Pro comes in Diary White and Urban Blue, using more sustainable recycled materials in the build process.

GT 8 Pro Dream Edition also goes on sale

Along with the regular model, Realme has also introduced the GT 8 Pro Dream Edition, built in partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team.

Highlights include:

  • Aston Martin Racing Green finish
  • Lime Essence detailing
  • Central silver Aston Martin emblem
  • Exclusive F1-inspired UI

