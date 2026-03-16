India says no bilateral talks with US on deployment of naval vessels in Gulf of Hormuz

New Delhi:

India has clarified that it has not held any bilateral discussions with the United States regarding the deployment of naval vessels in the Gulf of Hormuz to ensure the safe passage of oil tankers. The statement comes after US President Donald Trump urged several countries, including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, to send warships to the region to keep the strategically vital waterway “safe and open.”

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on Middle East developments, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that while multiple countries are engaging on issues related to Iran’s interference with oil tanker movements in the Strait of Hormuz, India has not entered into any discussions with the US on this matter.

“We are aware of this particular matter being discussed by several countries. We have not yet discussed it in a bilateral setting,” he said responding to a question.

Indian ships safe, maritime operations steady

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has provided an update on the movement of Indian vessels following heightened tensions in the Middle East and the reported blockade by Iran at the Strait of Hormuz. According to the ministry, the situation remains under control, with cargo operations continuing smoothly and no delays reported in unloading shipments.

Authorities confirmed that all seafarers are safe, and no incidents have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Among the vessels navigating the region, the Indian ship Shivalik has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached Mundra Port without any issues. Another vessel, Jag Laadki, which departed from the United Arab Emirates with a crude oil cargo, is on a safe course towards India and is expected to arrive at Mundra Port tomorrow.

Officials also noted that 22 cargo carriers are currently stationed to the west of the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining normal maritime operations despite the regional tensions.