OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo leaks reveal massive 9000mAh battery; could arrive in India in 2026 The upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo has leaked with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, a huge 9,000mAh battery, and a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED display. Expected to launch in China early next year, the phone may arrive in India as the OnePlus Nord 6 in mid-2026.

New Delhi:

OnePlus, a leading brand in the tech world, is reportedly working on expanding its Ace 6 series with a new model, which will be named the OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo, following the launch of the Ace 6 and Ace 6T in the Chinese market. As per the leaks which emerged on Weibo, the Turbo variant will come as the most performance-centric model in the lineup. The smartphones are expected to arrive in the Indian market by next year (2026) as the OnePlus Nord 6 and fit into the mid-premium segment. Here are some details which have already leaked ahead of the launch.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and a bigger battery than ever

Tipster Digital Chat Station and tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) have shared key specifications of the rumoured device. Reports suggest that the OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo may be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, an octa-core chipset intended for high-end performance at an affordable price.

A major highlight is the huge 9,000mAh battery that immediately places the smartphone among the biggest battery phones in the segment. This should allow OnePlus to offer outstanding endurance, particularly to gamers and power users.

Refresh-rate display for gaming

The Ace 6 Turbo will come with a 6.78-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It will have a refresh rate which is expected to reach 144Hz or even 165Hz. This may make the device one of the most attractive picks for competitive gamers and for the power users who prefer ultra-smooth visuals.

The phone is also mentioned as a mid-range offering for the Chinese market, but its performance will be pitched against such devices as the Redmi Turbo 5 and Realme Neo 8 SE, both powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8500.

Launch timeline and expected India release.

There are reports that the OnePlus Ace 6 Turbo could debut in China sometime in January or early February 2026. The global variant, which is said to be named Nord 6, is expected to arrive in the Indian market by the second quarter of 2026.

Nord 6 looks quite similar to Nord 5

The upcoming Nord 6 is expected to carry forward the design language of the OnePlus Nord 5, which was launched in July this year. The phone further features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.