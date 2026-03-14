Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Modi's Assam, Bengal Visit LIVE: PM to launch projects worth Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar shortly
 Live now

Modi's Assam, Bengal Visit LIVE: PM to launch projects worth Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar shortly

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

On March 14, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan and dedicate to the nation various projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar. PM Modi will also perform Bhoomi Poojan of Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 3,200 crore.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi Image Source : AP
Guwahati:

PM Modi is all set to unveil projects worth Rs 23,550 crore in Silchar on second day of Assam visit. After spending the night in Guwahati, PM Modi will depart for Silchar this morning to perform the 'bhoomi poojan' for the Rs 22,860 crore Shillong-Silchar Corridor project, the first access-controlled greenfield high-speed expressway in the North-East, officials said.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district. PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on Friday and flagged off projects estimated to be Rs 24,250 crore. From Silchar, the Prime Minister will depart for Kolkata. Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal are likely to be held in April.

On March 14, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan and dedicate to the nation various projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar. PM Modi will also perform Bhoomi Poojan of Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 3,200 crore. Under this scheme, more than 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across Assam to improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen linkages between national highways and rural roads.

PM Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan for six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, including four flyovers and two bridges, with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore.

Live updates :PM Modi's Assam, Bengal Visit

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:28 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi to launch projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar shortly

    On 14 March, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan and dedicate to the nation various projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar.

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi to perform Bhoomi Poojan for Elevated Corridor

    Prime Minister Modi will also perform Bhoomi Poojan for an Elevated Corridor on NH-306 from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point in Silchar (Phase-I). The project will decongest one of Silchar’s busiest roads, improve connectivity with neighbouring states such as Mizoram, Tripura and Manipur, and contribute to the economic development of the Barak Valley.

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi to flag off three new train services

    Prime Minister Modi will flag off three new train services aimed at improving connectivity in Assam and the North-East region. These include the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express providing direct rail connectivity between the North-East and Southern India; the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express enhancing connectivity between Assam and West Bengal; and the Narangi-Agartala Express improving connectivity between Assam and Tripura and facilitating smoother inter-state travel for passengers, traders and tourists.

     

  • 10:17 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of POH Workshop at Bashbari

    PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a Periodic Overhauling (POH) Workshop at Bashbari in Kokrajhar district. The workshop will strengthen railway maintenance infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency and create employment opportunities in the region.

     

  • 10:06 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi’s schedule in Assam and Bengal today

    Take a look at PM Modi’s schedule on March 14 in Assam and West Bengal

  • 10:05 AM (IST)Mar 14, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 23,550 crore

    PM Modi is all set to unveil projects worth Rs 23,550 crore in Silchar on second day of Assam visit. He will also perform the 'bhoomi poojan' for the Rs 22,860 crore Shillong-Silchar Corridor project, the first access-controlled greenfield high-speed expressway in the North-East.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Narendra Modi Guwahati Assam West Bengal Silchar Expressway
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\