Modi's Assam, Bengal Visit LIVE: PM to launch projects worth Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar shortly

Guwahati:

PM Modi is all set to unveil projects worth Rs 23,550 crore in Silchar on second day of Assam visit. After spending the night in Guwahati, PM Modi will depart for Silchar this morning to perform the 'bhoomi poojan' for the Rs 22,860 crore Shillong-Silchar Corridor project, the first access-controlled greenfield high-speed expressway in the North-East, officials said.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district. PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on Friday and flagged off projects estimated to be Rs 24,250 crore. From Silchar, the Prime Minister will depart for Kolkata. Assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal are likely to be held in April.

On March 14, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan and dedicate to the nation various projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar. PM Modi will also perform Bhoomi Poojan of Assam Mala 3.0, a major road infrastructure initiative worth over Rs 3,200 crore. Under this scheme, more than 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across Assam to improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen linkages between national highways and rural roads.

PM Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan for six road infrastructure projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area, including four flyovers and two bridges, with an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore.