Is Omar Abdullah govt in trouble? Emergency MLA meeting on June 3 sparks political buzz in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar:

A fresh political debate has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir, with questions being raised about the stability of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's government. Is the government facing internal turmoil? Are legislators unhappy with the leadership? Why has Omar Abdullah called a meeting of all MLAs on June 3? These questions have become the centre of intense political discussion after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that the National Conference-led government could face serious challenges in the near future.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over the emergency meeting called with party legislators on June 3, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and senior BJP leader Altaf Thakur alleged that the Chief Minister was making a desperate last-ditch effort to save his "sinking ship." The BJP leaders asserted that the political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir could witness major developments soon and claimed that the existence of the current government was under threat.

Speaking to India TV, Altaf Thakur said several legislators within the ruling party were unhappy with Omar Abdullah's leadership. He claimed that previous attempts to pacify them had failed and that the June 3 meeting was the final effort to bring disgruntled MLAs back on board and save the government. "This is the last attempt to convince the unhappy legislators and protect the government. Omar Abdullah's efforts are destined to fail. Wait until June 3 and see what happens after the meeting," Thakur added.

Several MLAs are unhappy, claims Apni Party leader

Responding to BJP's claims, senior Apni Party leader Muntazir Mehdi acknowledged that dissatisfaction existed among some National Conference legislators. Speaking to India TV, Mehdi said, "There is no doubt that several National Conference MLAs are unhappy with the party and would like to leave. The reason is that Omar Abdullah has failed to deliver on the mandate he received. Personally, I know several legislators who are dissatisfied."

He further argued that there was little ambiguity about the purpose of the June 3 meeting and claimed that it was primarily aimed at addressing grievances and persuading unhappy legislators to remain within the fold.

Mehdi also suggested that National Conference president Farooq Abdullah would play a crucial role in the process to help ensure that the government completes its full term. "Neither Omar Abdullah nor Farooq Abdullah is willing to relinquish power under any circumstances," he added.

Omar Abdullah hits back at BJP

Responding to the claims made by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma and the growing speculation around the June 3 legislative party meeting, Omar Abdullah took to social media platform X and launched a sharp counterattack. In his post, he wrote, "I find it amusing that those who know the least about the meeting I have called with my MLAs are the ones speaking the most about it. Remember one thing: those who know do not speak, and those who speak are sitting in the opposition." The statement was widely seen as a direct response to BJP leaders who have been predicting instability within the ruling alliance.

NC rejects claims of internal crisis

National Conference MP Ramzan Chaudhary dismissed BJP's allegations and described them as nothing more than political fantasies. He said several attempts had been made over the years to destabilise the National Conference, but none had succeeded. "We are not a party that can be broken. The National Conference government is strong and secure. The BJP should focus on other issues, particularly those over which it is currently facing criticism across the country," Chaudhary said.

Another National Conference leader and MLA, Salman Sagar, also defended the Chief Minister's decision to convene the meeting. He described the gathering as a positive and routine exercise, rejecting opposition claims that the government was in danger. "The National Conference has successfully navigated more than a century of political challenges. Despite countless attempts to weaken the party, every such effort has failed. Opposition leaders may dream of becoming Chief Minister, but I am fully confident that this government will complete its five-year term and win the next election as well. Our party is strong, and everyone has complete faith in Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah," Sagar said.

Political circles await June 3 meeting

Whether there is any substance to the BJP's claims remains to be seen. The answers may become clearer only after the legislative party meeting on June 3. However, one thing is certain. The BJP's assertions about a possible collapse of the government have become one of the most discussed topics in Jammu and Kashmir's political circles.

Political observers believe that Farooq Abdullah is likely to use the meeting to reinforce unity within the party and address any concerns among legislators, ensuring that internal differences do not grow into a larger political challenge.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly numbers

The 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections produced a fractured verdict, with no single party securing a majority in the 90-member House.

Seat tally:

National Conference: 42

BJP: 29

Congress: 6

PDP: 3

CPM: 1

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JPC): 1

AAP: 1

Independents: 7

It is worth noting here that the Assembly arithmetic remains a key factor in the ongoing political debate surrounding the stability of the Omar Abdullah-led government.

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